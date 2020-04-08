As an ophthalmologist and recovered coronavirus patient, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, is using his unique perspective to work with virus patients and staff at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Paul announced he was diagnosed with the coronavirus March 22. On Wednesday, he discussed a wide range of coronavirus-related issues outside the hospital, where he is volunteering.
He said his was "an exceptional case. I never had a fever. I never had a cough. ..."
He said he has since taken another coronavirus test that came back negative and a blood test showed he now had immunity from the virus, allowing him to volunteer at the hospital.
He has been making rounds with hospital staff each morning to visit patients – some with coronavirus and some who are in the hospital for other reasons.
He said he wanted to volunteer because it meant "one less nurse, one less doctor" without immunity who is exposed to coronavirus patients.
He has also been talking to staff – "whatever they ask me to do," Paul said.
Greenview Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherrod said he had been in touch with Paul and when he volunteered to help out, he jumped at the chance.
"We were tickled to death," he said. "We appreciate ... his support."
He said the medical professionals dealing with the crisis are "heroes. ... It's amazing how people come together."
Many coronavirus patients "want to know what to expect," Paul said, adding that one of the biggest difficulties for the quarantined patients is not being able to see family.
Paul said the most pressing need in overcoming the pandemic is "more testing," as well as personal protective equipment for medical professionals. Until that time arrives, he said people such as himself – who have had the virus and who have developed immunity – could be key to providing the needed workforce while others self-quarantine.
As for criticism some have expressed about the federal response to the pandemic, Paul said: "This is a time we should try to work together, not nitpick each other. We do need to do better on testing" and supplies.
He said rather than the political debates surrounding the issue, "I'm more impressed with people getting together."
One of the many questions surrounding the pandemic focus on when the quarantining will end, with President Donald Trump at times indicating he would like to see that sooner rather than later.
Paul said such decisions are going to be made with the input of medical professionals, and that "one size does not fit all." He said, for example, a school system in a rural Kentucky county might be better suited for opening than one in New York.
But "there has to be a time. We have to get back to normal at some point," he said.
Of the $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill passed when he was away from the Senate, Paul gave it mixed reviews.
"I think we had to do something," he said. Paul said he was in favor of the expansion of unemployment benefits, but not the individual checks going out to millions of Americans.
He said at this time, people making high incomes "don't need a check," especially because "people are not spending any money ... we do have to be conscious of the expense of this."
