U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, said Monday morning he would oppose the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court as its 116th justice.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11 later Monday on her nomination.
In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. It was the first time the committee deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
Paul announced he would oppose the nomination during a discussion with the Daily News editorial board.
“We haven’t really announced it, but I guess we will announce it today that we are going to oppose Ms. Brown Jackson,” Paul said. “It’s not too much of a surprise. I did vote against her when she was put on the appellate court.”
Paul criticized Jackson for her response to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who asked the nominee during last week’s confirmation hearing to provide a definition for the word “woman.”
Jackson, in part, responded by saying she couldn’t answer the question in the context she was given because “I’m not a biologist.”
“She obviously knows the difference between men and women. That she is unwilling to admit it – means, I think, her rulings will be way, way out there to the left,” Paul said. “I think women deserve better, particularly women sports. Letting men compete in women sports is really a ridiculous notion.”
Paul also spoke to his reasoning behind single-handedly delaying the Senate’s consideration last week of a House-passed bill to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasions of Ukraine.
The senator said he did so due to the bill’s expansion of the Global Magnitsky Act, a 2016 law that allows the president to punish human-rights abusers worldwide.
Specifically, Paul said he believes the bill “leaves open” what the definition of human rights abuse is.
“My objection hasn’t been to trade relations or the oil,” Paul said. “I’m fine with the main gist of the bill. This is sort of a sideline thing. They stuck the Magnitsky Act in there, and they thought they could get away with just changing everything (about it) with nobody looking at it.
“Our concern is if you don’t define a human rights abuse, you can say, ‘Well, not providing free abortion is a human rights abuse.’ So, we just wanted the definition back in there,” he continued. “It was just me at first, but now there are maybe five or 10 senators who are on my side. But you only get there by being willing to take abuse. So I have to do it.”
Paul said he thought the Ukrainians were doing “remarkably well” amid Russia’s invasion.
“Most wars don’t end with a complete victory. I don’t think this one is going to,” he said. “I think the one thing I’m encouraged about is that I think (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin completely miscalculated this. … It turns out he has been met by incredible resistance from the Ukrainians. They are pretty well-armed.”
The senator was also asked for his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia Thomas.
The Washington Post and CBS News reported she sent weeks of text messages imploring then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election, leading to calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from related cases or even be removed from the court.
“Whether his wife says anything or was involved with, you know, the election – there are no restrictions on spouses of Supreme Court justices,” Paul said. “I think it would be unseemly for a Supreme Court justice for going to protests for the election and things that like that. But he is married to a very political woman, and what do they want him to do? Tell his wife what to do? How does that work?
“I think he has been one of the best Supreme Court justices we have had, ever,” he added. “I would put him right up at the very top.”
