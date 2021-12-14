Even as he attempts to support federal disaster relief funding to help his home state in the wake of last weekend’s tornado strikes, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, is proving to be a lightning rod for criticism.
A consistent opponent of deficit spending, Paul has a history of opposing incurring more debt to send disaster-relief funds to other states and territories.
So when he called for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for federal aid, Paul prompted a storm of blowback from Democrats who recall the senator’s past opposition.
Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell of California were quick to take issue with Paul, slamming him in social media posts for what they categorized as hypocrisy.
But, no stranger to partisan disputes, Paul was quick to defend his letter to President Joe Biden asking for “expeditious approval” of Beshear’s request for federal aid.
“It’s kinda sad that in the midst of a disaster of this magnitude that there could be that much partisan bickering,” Paul said in a phone interview.
The senator is on record as opposing disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico in 2017 after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, and he also voted against funds for New York in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy slammed the Northeast.
Paul argues that his votes in those cases and his request for aid to Kentucky are consistent.
“Actually, when I’ve opposed disaster funding, it has been for supplemental funds,” he said. “I asked that the spending be offset by cuts elsewhere.
“This request (for Kentucky) is for disaster funds that have been appropriated. The money has already been allocated. Kentucky has as much right to it as anyone.”
The USAspending.gov website said FEMA’s disaster relief fund started the fiscal year with $93 billion and has spent less than $60 billion so far.
Although other states have been hit by tornadoes as well, Paul has no doubt that Kentucky deserves a chunk of that FEMA money.
“There is a lot of damage in Kentucky,” said Paul, who said he visited some of the affected areas. “It’s hard to even comprehend how bad it is until you see it.”
Paul announced Monday that his reelection campaign will donate $100,000 to six charities.
Paul said he was encouraged to see charitable organizations and individuals stepping up to help throughout his hometown.
“My home, my community, my family and friends are hurting,” Paul said. “Yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken and instead we have resolved to come back stronger than ever.”
