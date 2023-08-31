U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is hopeful his Bowling Green team will open its new local office in the near future.
“We also have some temporary space over off Lovers Lane now we’re using and we’ll probably be in a permanent space I think in a couple of months,” the Republican lawmaker said Tuesday.
Paul’s local office at 1029 State St. fell victim to last month’s downtown structure fire. The blaze destroyed the historic McIntire Building in which his office resided. Its cause still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department.
“The good news is with COVID and all the other things, we do a lot of work remotely,” Paul said. “We’ve still been answering the phone every day since the fire. So if people have trouble with veterans benefits or Social Security or something to do with the federal government, they can still call us.”
He said he thinks the permanent landing spot will be somewhere near The Hub on Lovers Lane rather than downtown.
The Senator shared those remarks at the 2023 Fall Service Academy Information Fair, an annual event for area students interested in enlisting in the U.S. Service Academies.
One of Paul’s duties is to nominate young Kentuckians to those prestigious schools.
“You’ll notice a lot of the kids in there will be with a parent that also looks like they were in the military too. Our military tradition seems to go from generation to generation,” Paul said.
He added that his own family is no different – his brother-in-law went to the U.S. Air Force Academy and his nephew just wrapped up 20 years of service as a Navy pilot.
Paul has been a longtime critic of U.S. foreign intervention and opponent of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, a joint resolution that gave the president the authority to leverage military muscle against terrorist groups deemed a threat to the nation.
His latest effort to repeal the resolution was struck down by a 86-9 vote this March. Paul took time Tuesday to rail against sending troops to other nations without Congress first having a say.
The Senator said if you "ask President Biden" – or any president, for that matter – the 2001 AUMF has been used to “justify putting troops into dozens of countries.”
“One of the things I mentioned to the kids in here and some of the military moms and dads was that we currently have 1,200 troops in Niger,” Paul said. “Nobody ever voted to send them there.”
The West African nation was the subject of a military coup last month. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, more than 1,000 American troops are in Niger and the U.S. embassy is still open. Military training has been paused.
“The problem I have is now they’re no longer just in the middle of a country that’s at peace; the country’s at war,” Paul said. “Many of the weapons we gave are now in the military coup. We say we’re for democracy – well that doesn’t sound very democratic.”
He said he is concerned about what would happen if those forces were ambushed, an event that is not without precedent. Four U.S. and four Nigerien soldiers were killed in a 2017 ambush by armed militants of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.
“Will they want 10,000 or 20,000 soldiers? I worry about the war escalating,” Paul said. “ ... Four is not a lot, but they were a lot to their parents. But they died and there was no vote as to why we sent them there.”
Once the Senate reconvenes after Labor Day, Paul said he plans to call a “war powers” vote in an attempt to “bring those troops back home from Niger.”
Historically “we haven’t won these votes,” but Paul said they draw a great deal of attention to the issue because the vote has to happen.
“They can’t stop me from having the vote, and there will be a debate about why we’re there,” he said. “I think at the very least, the country should always debate: ‘is it important enough for our young people to die?'
If we don’t have that debate I think it’s a real shame.”