Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Bowling Green won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker.
Meanwhile, a veteran of the House, Republican Brett Guthrie, also of Bowling Green, fended off Democratic challenger Hank Linderman.
First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Paul, who along with Guthrie celebrated their wins Tuesday night at Bowling Green Country Club, has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. One of the Senate’s most contrarian voices, he also denounced what he views as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul echoed those libertarian themes in declaring victory Tuesday night.
“We come together under the belief that government is instituted among men and women to preserve our God-given freedom, period,” Paul said. “Our desire is not to rule over others, but to largely leave people alone.”
Paul also called for a lowering of the nation’s political temperature coming out of the election.
“It is my hope that as our nation moves forward, the anger, the vitriol and even the death threats will abate,” he said. “Surely there is common cause in the concept that a limited, constitutional government allows people from all walks of life to live peacefully together.”
Booker was the first Black Kentuckian to run as the state’s Democratic nominee for the Senate, but his trailblazing campaign came up short against Paul. It was Booker’s second bid for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival routed that year by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election.
Booker conceded late Tuesday.
“I understood what I was up against,” he said. “More importantly, I understood what we were up against as a commonwealth. Our opponent wasn’t just Rand Paul, but it was also deep cynicism and disconnected coalitions that have been driven apart for years over wedge issues and deep rooted racism. I took a stand anyway, because I sincerely believe that change is possible in our beautiful commonwealth.”
Guthrie said Kentuckians are unhappy with the political climate, which he said is rife with vitriolic attacks.
He indicated that he will continue to focus on reducing crime, a stronger economy and an effort to get gas prices down. He pointed to diesel prices, and a shortage of the fuel, that is affecting prices on goods and services as inflation continues to be a problem.
“Everything arrives by truck,” he said, transportation costs that drive up prices. “We’re facing a railroad strike, an airline strike and we’re running out of diesel fuel,” adding that many are concerned about their retirement.
“It’s not just a game, it affects people’s lives, and we have bad policy,” he said. “We’re going to do things to make their lives better.”
Guthrie was first elected to Congress in 2008 after serving as a Kentucky state senator.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.