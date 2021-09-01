U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, visited the Bowling Green Hope Center for Pregnancy on Tuesday afternoon where he praised monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and criticized the media’s coverage of his comments on the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.
Paul said he visited the center to spotlight the charitable work done there for young, pregnant mothers and pregnant women of various ages.
“We have also been to other charities in our community,” Paul said. “I’m reminded of Hope House also. I think we need more good news stories in the media about people trying to help people, and people trying to make people’s life a better place.”
During his visit, the senator spoke with local media on topics pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, his contentious recent comments made about ivermectin and the impending arrival of around 200 Afghan refugees to Bowling Green.
A Daily News reporter asked Paul what he thought were effective strategies or plans for the public amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the country.
He responded by praising monoclonal antibody treatment for the virus.
“I think what we are finding is that this variant of COVID is very contagious. It’s spreading despite people having the vaccine or natural immunity. The good news is that it is less deadly than the last variant. One of the things we have talked a lot about in the last year, and we are talking about every day, is that there is a treatment and that treatment is monoclonal antibodies.
"You can get this if you get it before you get too sick,” he continued. “What we have been trying to tell people in the public is having a fever or body aches may not be enough, but if you are also having a cough and have chest congestion (and) if you are developing pneumonia but you are not yet too sick – that’s when you need to call your doctor and ask them rather or not you are a candidate for monoclonal antibodies.”
Paul also said the treatment was used by many prominent figures such as President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie.
“If you are too sick and you get to a hospital and you are put on a ventilator, they sometimes will not give you monoclonal antibodies,” Paul said. “There is a window of time when people get it, and people need to know that. But we are going to get through this. I think that it’s been with us for over a year now, but we are going to get through this.”
Another reporter asked Paul if there should be more research done on ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
He said while he believes it should be studied as a possible cure, he is not advocating for people to use the drug to combat the virus.
“I’ve said that I don’t think we know that’s the final answer whether it’s effective or not, and it ought to be studied,” Paul said. “For that, left-wing media across the country has been crazy. It doesn’t feel like an unreasonable position to study something. In fact, it is being studied. It’s in Phase 3 studies in both England and the United States. Same with hydroxychloroquine. I’m not advocating for these treatments. I’m simply saying they ought to be studied.”
The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the senator’s comments on Aug. 27 during a town hall meeting in Cold Spring.
There, Paul said hatred of former President Donald Trump has kept researchers from looking into ivermectin and other drugs to treat COVID-19.
“I spent 30 minutes talking about what I think is the real treatment if you are sick, and that’s IV monoclonal antibodies,” Paul said about his comments. “The reporter chose to make it into a story about ivermectin when that wasn’t what I was recommending.
"I think that what’s made this politicized are people who come and then attack me for saying I’m for some parasitic drug for horses,” he said. “Well, it’s actually used in humans. So what that really ended up being was a wrong, slanted story based upon people’s preexisting biases. Anybody who thinks that 650,000 people who died in this country and we shouldn’t study potential cures – I would say that’s the person who deserves to be ridiculed.”
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have warned that using ivermectin for humans is dangerous. The FDA even tweeted out a reminder on Aug. 21: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."
Paul was also asked about Bowling Green’s refugee resettlement agency announcing recently the community can expect about 200 Afghan refugees to arrive in the coming months.
He said he though it was a mistake “to tell everybody just to run and leave" Afghanistan.
“I think that two or three months ago people began saying, ‘Oh, we need to evacuate Afghanistan.’ I think the signal was for everybody to give up – including to their president who didn’t last three days before he left,” Paul said. “Most of the army we have been training for 10, 20 years threw down their arms and ran. The Taliban has our uniforms, they have our Humvees, they have our planes now.
"In the best of circumstances, people would retreat to enclaves, they would be protected and they would try to bring back civil liberties and freedoms to their country,” he added. “I think by leaving completely, people are just giving up completely on the whole country. So, I think in an overall strategy for helping the women of Afghanistan – it’s a mistake just to evacuate. That being said, obviously, we are sympathetic towards individual people, and we have actually tried to help individuals who have requested our help to get here.”