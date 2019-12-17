U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, is choosing to emphasize the positive aspects of the controversial pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin during his last days in office.
A number of the hundreds of pardons Bevin signed drew backlash, particularly those involving violent crimes. Locally, Bevin pardoned Michael “Drew” Hardy of Bowling Green, who was convicted of murder and other counts in the 2014 drunken-driving death of Jeremy Pryor in Warren County.
“I don’t know much about them because you’d have to look at them individually,” Paul told reporters in Bowling Green on Monday. “I know that there were some good things that were done. I think people who are nonviolent that are drug offenders deserve a second chance. I’ve been a big part of that movement in the state and nationally. I just don’t know enough of the details to comment on each one of them.
“Not only does the governor have this, the president has this as well,” Paul said of pardon powers. “It is a checks and balances to a system. There are people occasionally that are unfairly accused of things and even convicted. There is something called the Innocence Project that involves checking DNA and we have found people being on death row that was the wrong person. If you look at how people are convicted, it is very common to have eyewitnesses say they did it and it turns out it is not very effective. There’s a lot of errors in eyewitnesses. People make mistakes all the time, ... I’m not against governors having it, but it is a big power and has to be used judicially and very carefully.”
Also on Paul’s mind is Wednesday's expected vote in the Democratic-controlled House to impeach President Donald Trump, which would send the case to the U.S. Senate for a trial that would determine whether to remove Trump from office. The Senate, with a Republican majority, is expected to acquit Trump of any charges approved by the House.
The articles of impeachment approved last week by the House Judiciary Committee argue that Trump abused the powers of the presidency “through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage,” according to the impeachment documents. The articles also claim Trump “directed Executive Branch agencies, offices and officials not to comply” with subpoenas to documents and testimony that was considered vital to the impeachment inquiry, warranting an obstruction of Congress claim.
Paul feels Wednesday's full House vote will be an “expected partisan vote.”
“I think every Republican in the House will vote against impeachment and I think half a dozen Democrats will also vote against impeachment,” Paul said. “When it comes to the Senate, my anticipation is that every Republican in the Senate will vote against impeachment and I think there’s a good chance that one or two Democrats will vote against impeachment as well.”
Paul stands by his view that the entire impeachment process is a way to “criminalize the presidency.”
“Some don’t like the president for some of his policies, they say he held up foreign aid to a country,” Paul. “My point is that I’ve been complaining about foreign aid for a decade now. We shouldn’t borrow money from China to give to Ukraine. So, I think the president has some valid complaints.
“People can agree or disagree whether it is a good idea to send money to Ukraine or a good idea to hold it up for 50 days but at the same time, I don’t think it is something we should impeach the president over,” said Paul. “I think in the end it looks like it is going to be a purely partisan affair.”
Asked about criminal charges and convictions against multiple people who served in the Trump campaign or administration, Paul said those convictions have nothing to do with corruption.
“I think most of the accusations of corruption in the Trump administration have been based on the Russian investigations,” he said. “It turns out none of the people getting convictions had anything to do with the Russian investigation. They were convicted for other things, like not filing the right forms to be a foreign lobbyist or not paying their taxes, things like that.
“I do think Trump has been consistent to say that he has misgivings about the corruption associated with foreign aid. Ukraine is famous for corruption whether a Russian backed government or a western-backed government. Really for decades now, Ukrainians are famous for stealing the money that we give to them. I’m a longtime critic of this and it is one of the reasons I support the president, because I think he has been critical of this type of corruption.”
