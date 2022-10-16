Paws for a Cause returns Monday at Montana Grille

Montana Grille is the place to be Monday for anyone who would like to enjoy a meal while contributing to a cause.
The 19th annual Paws for a Cause fundraiser, benefiting the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, will begin at 3 p.m. in the Montana Grille parking lot, with “Ribs to Go” meals available for $25.
Montana Grille General Manager John Shoulders said 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the humane society.
Meals will include a full rack of ribs, a side of Spike’s Mean Beans, a side of creamy cole slaw and a square of cornbread.
Shoulders said the dining room will be closed during the event and a large tent will be set up outside the restaurant.
“COVID showed us that we can close the dining room,” he said. “This keeps it extremely efficient for everyone. We funnel guests into the tent one way and out another way. And my supervisor has put together this fantastic system where we can pump out as much food as quick as we can,” he said.
Shoulders said that since Paws for a Cause began, it has been very successful, with around $50,000 raised last year.
“If I’m correct, that brings our total amount raised over the years to a little over $300,000,” he said.
This year, Shoulders said he would like to raise $52,000, which he thinks is a “solid, modest goal for us to reach.”
For Shoulders, the event is one that he takes great pride in.
“We’ve been doing this for 19 years,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and has been going on for a such a long time. And the staff loves it. It’s a moment for us to slow down and really put forth an effort to make sure all of these wonderful animals get a home. I think that’s what’s most important.”