Even as he took steps to increase the Warren County Regional Jail’s reimbursement for housing federal inmates, Jailer Stephen Harmon on Thursday won approval for a fiscal year budget that reflects the growing expense of operating the jail.
Warren Fiscal Court approved unanimously Harmon’s 2023-24 budget of $10,512,045, which is an increase of nearly $400,000 from the current fiscal year’s budget that was amended from $9.8 million to $10.1 million due largely to a cost-of-living increase.
The new budget includes an increase in funding from the county general fund of nearly $600,000, to $1.63 million, and Harmon said that jump is due mostly to a 6% pay increase approved for jail employees.
“That (pay increase) has helped us retain employees,” Harmon said, “but it’s the main reason our budget has grown.”
Harmon is hopeful, though, that another approval made at Thursday’s meeting will allow him to amend his budget later this year and reduce the amount coming out of the general fund.
The six magistrates all voted to approve Harmon’s request to enter into an agreement with the Washington, D.C.-based Summerill Law Firm to negotiate the jail’s federal inmate contract.
That contract now pays the local jail a per diem rate of $52 per federal inmate. Harmon expects Summerill to negotiate a rate that is more lucrative for the jail.
“I’m expecting a significant increase” in the per diem rate, Harmon said. “It could be as much as $65 to $70. The more we get out of the federal contract, the better it is for county residents.”
The jailer said the Summerill firm is already working with a number of Kentucky jails and has a good track record.
The agreement calls for Summerill to be paid a fee equal to 60 calendar days’ worth of the difference between the amount of federal reimbursement received under the new contract and the amount the jail would have received if it stayed with its current per diem rate.
The county jail should receive nearly $3.3 million for housing federal inmates in the current fiscal year. A significant hike in the per diem rate, Harmon said, will increase that amount and allow him to come back to fiscal court with an amended budget that reduces the amount coming out of county tax dollars.
The agreement with Summerill wasn’t the only jail-related contract approved by fiscal court Thursday.
Magistrates voted 6-0 to approve a contract that will make Benton-based Comprehensive Correctional Care the new medical vendor for the county jail.
The one-year, $1,280,000 bid of CCC was the lowest and best bid of the two received after current medical vendor Southern Health Partners opted not to bid.
“It’s a slight increase from previous years,” said Harmon, who said CCC is growing its presence in Kentucky and now has contracts with more than two dozen of the state’s jails.
The magistrates approved a number of other spending items Thursday, including one that addresses a safety issue on Elrod Road.
Approved was the request of county Public Works Director Josh Moore to spend $9,987 for Leitchfield-based contractor E.F.I to install a guardrail along a portion of Elrod Road near Calvary Baptist Church and the Interstate 165 overpass.
“This is a safety improvement to minimize injuries due to folks leaving the road along that part of the road,” Moore explained.
Moore also won approval for his request to lease for $5,500 per month for 24 months a 2023 Freightliner Grapple Truck to be used for debris cleanup and for picking up large items that can’t be handled by garbage trucks.
Responding to a question from Fifth District Magistrate Eric Aldridge about the decision to lease instead of purchase, Moore said the lease agreement with RDK Assets will allow the county to try out the equipment before committing to a purchase.
“I think right now leasing is the best and safest option,” Moore said. “We’ve had a need for this equipment for some time. I think it will be used every day.”
Moore expects to get the equipment in time to start picking up in April debris from the recent wind storm that brought down trees throughout the county.
County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said he agrees that the two-year lease of the equipment is the best option for now.
“At the end of the two-year term, we can take a look at buying,” Gorman said. “This is a piece of equipment that we’ve never had.”
Gorman said the next fiscal court meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, April 14, will be rescheduled to Thursday, April 13 at 8 a.m.