If there was a theme to Monday’s virtual public hearing on the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, it was a single word: safety.
A handful of residents joined the Zoom meeting. Instead of bringing up the need for higher-volume roads, they were mostly wanting to discuss how best to make the area’s transportation network safer for motorists and pedestrians.
“There were a lot of concerns related to making our streets safer for all users,” MPO Coordinator Karissa Lemon said. “I think those comments were well-received by public officials.”
In particular, pedestrian safety seemed to be on the minds of callers, with the tragic 2016 death of 10-year-old pedestrian Giselle Arias on Gordon Avenue still fresh on many residents’ minds.
“What happened on Gordon Avenue opened my eyes to how dangerous some roads can be,” said Francisco Serrano, a relative of Giselle’s who joined the virtual public hearing.
A candidate for Bowling Green City Commission, Serrano said improving all modes of transportation is one of his top priorities.
“There is a lot of talk about widening roads, and I think that is a good avenue for making traffic flow easier,” he said. “But we also want to make sure pedestrians and bicyclists can utilize those same roads safely.”
He used Gordon Avenue and public officials’ response to Giselle’s death as an example of how roads can be made safer for pedestrians.
Within a few months after Giselle’s death, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took action to change Gordon Avenue from a four-lane road to one with a single lane of traffic heading in each direction and a middle turn lane.
A crosswalk and traffic light were installed at the Scott Way intersection where Giselle was killed.
“What came out of that, especially getting the stoplight, has helped make a lot of people safe,” Serrano said. “It has been a huge blessing to the community.”
Joe Plunk, chief engineer for KYTC’s District 3 office in Bowling Green, pointed out that upcoming projects on U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Kentucky Street are being planned with similar safety measures in place.
In both cases, eliminating a lane of traffic through re-striping is meant to make those roads safer both for motorists and pedestrians.
“People are understanding that we can’t build our way out of congestion,” Plunk said. “We have to maximize the pavement on the ground now.”
Opportunities for making further safety and traffic-flow improvements are in the MPO’s 89-page transportation plan. It has 22 short-term projects covering the years 2020 to 2026, some of which are already included in the State Highway Plan, and 29 long-range projects extending out to 2045.
Included are familiar projects such as a proposed interchange at Elrod Road and Interstate 165 and completion of a “greenways” loop around Bowling Green for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Residents who weren’t able to join Monday’s virtual meeting can still have their voices heard about projects that can have an impact on safety and convenience well into the future.
Lemon said the comment period on the draft Metropolitan Transportation Plan continues through Aug. 28.
She said the plan can be accessed at the warrenpc.org website. Comments can be made by emailing Lemon at Karissa.Lemon@bgky.org or by calling the MPO at 270-842-1953.
