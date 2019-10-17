A man seen walking on Interstate 65 was arrested after reportedly becoming combative with police and going into hiding.
Kentucky State Police said the man, later identified as Marcelo Lopez Martinz, 21, was walking south on the interstate at the 47-mile marker near the Park City exit about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
A trooper made contact with Martinz, leading to an interaction in which he became combative, according to KSP.
The trooper attempted to arrest Martinz, but he ran into a wooded area near the interstate.
He was located by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office behind a residence on Louisville Road in Edmonson County and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and stop/stand/park on limited access highway.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office and Cave City Police Department assisted KSP and the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.