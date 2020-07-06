A man running across Interstate 65 in Simpson County was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Monday.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the site of the incident just before 3 a.m. Monday near the 10-mile marker.
Otokini Wokoma, 23, of Temple, Texas, was running across the middle lane of northbound I-65 for unknown reasons when he was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by Edgar Martinez, 39, of Escobedo, Mexico.
Martinez said he attempted to avoid striking Wokoma, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP.
