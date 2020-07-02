A pedestrian walking on Interstate 65 was struck and killed Wednesday in Hart County.
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded about 10 p.m. to the site of the fatality near the 58-mile marker of northbound I-65.
Investigators found that Lisa Swarm, 57, of Munfordville, was walking in the left lane when she was struck by a Ford Escape driven by Anthony Andres, 28, of Wauwatosam, Wis.
Swarm was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.