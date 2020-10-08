SALT LAKE CITY – Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday night, while Democratic challenger Kamala Harris condemned “the greatest failure of any presidential administration” during a largely civil debate dominated by the coronavirus.
With President Donald Trump just days out of the hospital, Pence acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year.”
But, he said, “I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.”
He promised millions of doses of a yet-to-be-announced treatment before the end of the year.
Harris insisted she would not take a vaccine if the Republican president endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals.
“Frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this,” she said.
There were heated exchanges at times, but overall the debate was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier.
The prime-time meeting in Salt Lake City elevated two candidates with presidential aspirations of their own who may be asked to step into the presidency even before the end of the next term. Health questions loom over Trump, 74, who is recovering from the coronavirus, and Joe Biden, 77, who would be the oldest U.S. president ever.
Republicans want to cast the race as a choice between candidates fighting to move the country in vastly different directions.
Biden and Harris, they say, would pursue a far-left agenda bordering on socialism; the Democrats claim Trump’s administration will stoke racial and other divides, torpedo health care for people who aren’t wealthy and otherwise undercut national strength.
The candidates and moderator were separated by plexiglass shields, seated more than 12 feet apart and facing a crowd of masked audience members who faced expulsion if they removed their face coverings.
The night offered Harris a prime opportunity to energize would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden, a lifelong politician with a mixed record on race and criminal justice, particularly in his early years in the Senate.
Harris, 55, is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She is also a former prosecutor whose questioning of Trump’s appointees and court nominees helped make her a Democratic star.
Pence is a 61-year-old former Indiana governor and ex-radio host, an evangelical Christian known for his folksy charm. While he is Trump’s biggest public defender, the vice president does not share the president’s brash tone or undisciplined style.
The candidates also clashed on taxes – or specifically, Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns four years after repeatedly promising to do so. The New York Times reported last month that the president pays little personal income tax but owes hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.
“It’d be really good to know who the president owes money to,” Harris said.
“The one thing we know about Joe, he puts it all out there. He is honest, he is forthright,” she said. “Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been about covering up everything.”
Pence defended Trump as a job creator who has paid more than his fair share of taxes and shifted toward Biden: “On Day One, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes.”
While the debate covered a range of topics, the virus was at the forefront.
Trump released a video just three hours before the debate calling his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise” because it shed light on an experimental antibody combination that he credited for his improved condition.
Both Pence and Harris released updated coronavirus test results ahead of the debate proving they were negative as of Tuesday.
Some Democrats suggested that Pence should not be at the debate at all.
The vice president attended an event last week at the White House with Trump and others who have since tested positive, but Pence’s doctors insist he does not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Supreme Court
Pence said Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a “brilliant woman” who will bring a lifetime of experience and “a sizable American family” to the nation’s highest court.
During the debate, Pence and Harris were asked how their respective states of Indiana and California should handle abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Pence, an abortion opponent, warned against attacks on Barrett’s Roman Catholic faith and mentioned her large family of seven children.
Pence said he wouldn’t presume to say how Barrett would vote on Roe. But as a candidate in 2016, Pence often told conservative crowds that Trump would appoint justices who would send Roe to the “dust bin of history.”
Harris said it was “insulting” to suggest that she and Biden would knock anyone for their faith. She noted that Biden is Catholic, and she criticized Republicans for rushing to confirm Barrett.
Harris said she will “always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.”
surprise visitor
There was briefly another participant swooping into the debate.
For several minutes, a fly landed in Pence’s hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on Pence and Harris’ answers.
Wednesday’s intruder wasn’t the first to take center stage at an election year debate. In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s eyes during a town hall-style debate with Trump.
hostage’s death
Pence said hesitation on behalf of the Obama administration is to blame for the death of a humanitarian worker killed and abused by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Relatives of Kayla Mueller were among Pence’s guests at the debate.
During the debate, Pence said that, when Biden was vice president, the Obama administration “hesitated” in moving on al-Baghdadi, and when forces finally went in, Mueller had been moved to another location.
Mueller was kidnapped and held for 18 months before her death was announced in early 2015.
Pence said Mueller’s family believes that, if Trump had been in office, “Kayla would be alive today.”
Al-Baghdadi was killed during a special forces raid in Syria in 2019.
Speaking to Mueller’s family, Harris said, “What happened to her was awful and it should have never happened.”
