There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, but that hasn’t spared local pharmacist Dr. Ryan Sheldon from feeling its influence on his day-to-day business at Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy.
Standing behind the counter Thursday at the business’ Scottsville Road location, Sheldon opened a box of coveted face masks – an item he’s struggled to keep in stock for weeks now.
“I literally have one left,” he said, revealing just one mask left in the last box in his store.
The pharmacy’s supply of disposable gloves has been gutted, and Sheldon pointed out just two travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer left on a shelf.
People are worried, Sheldon said.
“With concerns around here, it’s basically driven by what they see on TV or what they see on Facebook,” and that causes people to seek out “as many masks as they can possibly find,” he said.
With masks in particular, Sheldon said his pharmacy has been on backorder for months. Some of that could be because of a tough flu season, but coronavirus fears aren’t helping.
As Tennessee announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has been testing a handful of patients for the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
There are no confirmed cases in Kentucky, however.
Beshear said the state has tested seven people for the virus, according to The Associated Press. Four results have come back negative, and three are pending. The patients were tested “out of an abundance of caution,” Beshear said.
Kentucky’s Department for Public Health now has the ability to test for the virus and can obtain same-day or next-day results, the AP said. Testing in Kentucky began Monday.
The current risk for COVID-19 to people in Kentucky remains very low, according to the state’s Department for Public Health. Those most at risk of infection are travelers who’ve visited countries in the past 14 days with ongoing community spread of the virus.
The state Department for Public Health is asking travelers from any of those countries to watch for signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath for 14 days after returning.
Shopping at Kroger on Campbell Lane, Brad Sprouse browsed aisle 14, where hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap were quickly cleaned out by customers.
News about COVID-19 was concerning, Sprouse said, but he’s tried to keep a cool head. He follows expert recommendations to ward against coronavirus like one would defend against the flu, including regular hand washing.
“You can only do so much to protect yourself,” he said.
“I don’t have any trips planned,” he said, adding that he’d be reconsidering them if he did.
At Q Coffee Emporium on Nashville Road, Mark Harris acknowledged the importance of staying vigilant against the virus but also questioned whether the threat has been framed correctly.
“I’ve not seen any components of this virus that elevate it above the flu,” he said.
His friend Clay Mullins said he thinks the U.S. is generally ready to do battle with the virus. “I think everyone responding as well as they’re capable of responding,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.