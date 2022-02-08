Families sift through the damage of their homes for necessities and valuables in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., after an EF-3 tornado with estimated 120 mph wind speeds tore through Bowling Green, Ky., in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Residents, organizations and volunteers clear belongings and debris from homes destroyed in the Creekwood subdivision by the Dec. 11 tornadoes on Hillridge Court in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed one tornado, currently classified as an EF-3 with winds up to 165 mph, struck Russellville Road and the Bypass, while the other, an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph, landed in the area of the Corvette plant and NCM Motorsports Park. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
While residents are still picking up the pieces from December’s deadly tornadoes, there is a crucial step of the rebuilding process that officials are imploring the public to follow.
Before anyone tears down any storm-damaged structure within Bowling Green’s city limits, a demolition permit is first required from the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said securing a permit first is required by city ordinance. Failure to apply or the use of an unlicensed contractor could result in additional fees and fines.
Childers said applying for a permit can be done by filling out a tornado damage permit application.
Forms are available online at www.bgky.org/building/permits or in person at Neighborhood and Community Services’ offices, which are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707 E. Main Ave.
“It’s a notification to public entities that this structure will no longer be on the property. It allows us to make sure people are using licensed contractors, and it gives us an opportunity to follow up and make sure it’s a suitable site post-demolition,” he said.
Childers said the process ensures the safety of the public and that contractors have appropriate qualifications to perform the work.
He said there is no timeline for when storm-damaged structures need to be demolished. As of Friday, Childers said his department had issued 68 demolition permits from storm damage.
There is a formula-based fee to apply for a permit. For the first $3,000 spent on demolition, $20 is needed to apply.
“FEMA is reimbursing the city for storm debris” cleanup, he said. “Demolition debris are the pieces that are removed after the storm. Any debris not produced from the storm will not be removed by the city.”
City Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said property owners must use insurance money or other funds to cover the costs of demolition debris removal. Property owners who are uninsured or underinsured can reach out to FEMA for assistance.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.