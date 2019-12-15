Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS AROUND 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALIZED 3 INCH TOTALS POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING NEAR SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND IN LOW-LYING AND POORLY-DRAINED AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&