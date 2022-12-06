Inflation is more than a kitchen table issue. As the 2023 budget for the Warren County Sheriff's Office demonstrates, it's a local government issue as well.
Sheriff Brett Hightower had his budget for the coming calendar year approved by Warren Fiscal Court last Friday, and it comes with a bottom line considerably higher than the current year's.
Hightower got approval for a budget of $11,315,500, up from a 2022 budget of $9.35 million that was later amended to $10.3 million primarily because of increases in personnel and fuel costs.
Some of that 2022 increase resulted from the 8% cost-of-living raise that all county employees got in May. That pay increase is baked into the 2023 budget, and Hightower explained that personnel costs are also rising because of some new positions.
The state law that created a new circuit judgeship for Warren and Edmonson counties means that three court security positions have to be filled.
In addition, Hightower said the county's growing population means a growing caseload that requires more manpower.
"Right now, we have four investigators," the sheriff said. "With the higher caseload we're getting, we have to figure out how to manage that.
"We're creating a supervisory position to do case review with our investigators. That position will be filled internally, then we'll create two new deputy positions."
Hightower also plans to create a supervisory position to work the overnight shift.
That extra manpower on a staff that now has about 120 full- and part-time employees is compounded by a mandated 12% hike in contributions to the state retirement system and those rising fuel costs.
The 2023 budget, in fact, has a line item of $300,000 for fuel, nearly double what it was in 2021 and up from this year's figure of $240,000.
That fuel cost is the biggest line item on an operations budget that totals $1,215,500 and includes $160,000 for technical support and $120,000 for vehicles and maintenance.
His operations budget is up only slightly from the current year, Hightower said, but that line item for salaries and related employee expenses has swollen from a budgeted figure of $8.3 million this year to $10.1 million in 2023.
Hightower pointed out that the retirement contribution alone jumped by $491,677.83 in a year's time.
Also expected to rise is the amount the sheriff's office receives from tax collections and serving legal documents. The budget estimates receipts of $5.2 million for 2023, up from the budgeted 2022 figure of $4.63 million.
Despite that increase, the sheriff's office will need more financing from fiscal court in 2023. Hightower's budget calls for $6,115,500 in fiscal court assistance, up from the current year's budgeted total of $4,687,000.
A bigger budget isn't the only change coming for the sheriff's office. Hightower said the traffic and patrol division that had been operating out of the downtown parking structure attached to Stadium Park Plaza has moved to the Sugar Maple Square property now owned by the county.
More sheriff's office operations and other county functions could be moving to Sugar Maple Square in the coming year.
Fiscal Court in September 2021 approved the $1.4 million purchase of the 56,848-square-foot former retail space and the 14-acre site it sits on.
Construction of a $2.4 million headquarters for the county road department on the property is nearly complete.