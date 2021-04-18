Despite the recent pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to cases of blood clotting, there have yet to be any serious side effects from the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
On Tuesday, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said there is a key difference in why the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet yielded a similar problem.
“Pfizer and Moderna both use the mRNA genetic code, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a different kind of mechanism called a viral vector,” Joyce said. “The thought is that the viral vector causes platelets which could lead to blood clots.”
The CDC said the mRNA genetic code gives instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The viral vector found in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a modified version of a different virus to deliver instructions to an individual’s cells.
Joyce said the public should not be overly concerned with the recent pause of the Johnson & Johnson supply.
“Every day, we learn something new about this virus and the vaccines,” Joyce said. “We have to make sure that people understand that blood clots forming due to the vaccine is extremely, extremely rare. It’s a real one in a million chance of happening.”
Citing findings from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Joyce said the one in a million chance of having blood clots from the vaccine greatly pales in comparison to the chances of dying from COVID-19, which is one out of 580.
“The caution being taken to make sure everything is safe is still necessary,” Joyce said. “When a new drug is studied, it’s studied in a wide variety of age groups. But even in the best clinical trials, it’s not until the vaccine is used widespread that we can know for sure how safe it is.”
The Associated Press said the pause happened after six women between ages 18 and 48 developed the clots after they received the vaccine. One person died from the complications.
Joyce said that at this time, there is no sure answer for why the clots have only been found in females of child-bearing age.
“This is very common in the medical field,” Joyce said of the rare complications. “Depending on how significant the side effect is, particular drugs may have to be pulled sometimes.”
Joyce has been assisting efforts at The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s vaccine clinic to quickly vaccinate southcentral Kentucky over the past few months.
While the clinic is only administering the Pfizer vaccine, Joyce advised individuals to do their own research and to speak to their health care professionals before making a decision on vaccination.
“All drugs have a risk associated with them,” Joyce said. “People also need to think of the risks and benefits if they were to get COVID-19. We are far from out of the woods with this (pandemic) yet. We still have a ways to go with this.”
Joyce used the recent large spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan as an example – the AP said statewide hospitalizations there have quadrupled in a month and are nearing peak levels from last spring and fall.
To make an appointment at Med Center Health’s clinic, individuals between 16 and 59 years of age can text COVID to 270-796-4400 to make an appointment while those 60 years or older can text keyword SENIOR to 270-796-3200.
The clinic also started offering limited walk-in appointments for the public on Tuesday.
