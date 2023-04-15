Multiple pharmacies in Warren, Barren and Hart counties have experienced recent burglaries, and deputies in Hart County pursued a vehicle this week suspected of involvement in the crimes.
According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information from dispatch to check area pharmacies due to the recent spate of burglaries, and a deputy on patrol saw a blue car leaving the area of Jane’s Pharmacy in Munfordville around 4:25 a.m.
The car ran a red light and was traveling at a high rate of speed, and when the deputy attempted to stop the car, it traveled through Munfordville and got onto Interstate 65, the sheriff’s office said.
The car traveled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and turned its lights off and on in order to elude police, exiting I-65 at Sonora and striking another vehicle just off the exit ramp.
The driver ran from the scene and was not apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.
Jane’s Pharmacy was found to have a broken front door and a small amount of merchandise stolen.
Surveillance footage from four similar burglaries reported in Barren and Warren counties were found showed the same vehicle and three men involved, the sheriff’s office said.
The car was determined to have been stolen from Indiana on Sept. 23.
The Glasgow Police Department and Smiths Grove Police Department are also involved in the investigation.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.