Weather Alert

...Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kentucky... Barren River at Bowling Green affecting Warren County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening, or sooner if the river falls below flood stage. && ...Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Barren River at Bowling Green. * Until this evening. * At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 32.5 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage was 33.3 feet late last night. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Boat Landing Road is impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.9 feet on 02/25/2019. &&