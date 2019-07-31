Abby Phillips, director of education of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, received the organization’s “Rising Star” Award.
The award, created in 2004, is given to mid-level staff members who have shown leadership within their JA community and perform their duties at the highest level.
JA local office presidents across the country submitted nominations, and the organization's national officers selected four award recipients. The awards were presented at Junior Achievement USA’s National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo., on July 18.
Phillips has been with the local JA office for four years, and the number of students receiving JA instruction in that time has grown by more than 30 percent. She has worked to implement the Wendy’s JA Classroom of the Week, highlighting local teachers and volunteers and building awareness of the JA mission.
