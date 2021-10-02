The stories of each survivor are harrowing, but the faces attached to each story give off resilience.
The illustrations were on display Friday at Preservation Tasting Room and Bottle Shop to mark the fifth anniversary of Phoenix Rising, a Bowling Green nonprofit dedicated to mentoring and providing resources to human trafficking survivors.
Azurdee Garland, a trafficking survivor who co-founded Phoenix Rising, said the pictorial exhibit, titled “Human Stories: Warriors Against Trafficking,” is meant to give the public a better impression of the work the agency does and the people who benefit from Phoenix Rising’s services.
“We want, this year and 2022, for individuals to actually realize that they’re real human beings,” Garland said of the display. “You can actually look in the eyes of these kids and read their stories. It finally shows people, here’s what we’ve done for the last five years, all the donations, all the grants, the work that people have put in, this is why.”
Created by graphic designer Jon Dennis, the exhibit features illustrations of six child human trafficking survivors with a narrative describing the extent of their exploitation and the help they have received since being connected with Phoenix Rising.
Agency officials said Dennis created the illustrations based on descriptions of each child, and the names on each illustration were changed to protect their identities.
Garland said Phoenix Rising has helped 700 survivors in the five years the agency has been active.
“When we work with teens and kids, we talk about respect, confidence, self-esteem, we teach them how to follow directions, how to stand up for themselves,” Garland said. “We have worked with kids to help them finish their high school diplomas or their GEDs.”
Phoenix Rising was formed after Garland met co-founder Missy Cunningham at a United Methodist Women’s Association event at Broadway United Methodist Church and shared her story of being a survivor.
Within weeks, they were leading a local conference about human trafficking and established priorities that include educating the public about possible signs of human trafficking and connecting survivors with housing, foster care, education and mentorship programs.
“To start a community having a conversation about such a difficult topic wasn’t an easy task,” Garland said. “I mentor other survivors and they now have their own support organizations. We’re creating an environment for survivors to transition from being victims to surviving on into thriving and being leaders who are helping others.”
Phoenix Rising has connected with survivors through its Care Kits for Kids program, in which the agency collects donated hygiene products, snacks and self-care products to place in duffel bags and given to youth in foster care agencies.
Garland said the nonprofit filled nearly 200 care kits last year and is looking to equal that amount this year.
When a kid only understands being in survival mode 24/7, they need care and support where they’re not staying in survival mode – that’s where we sit and we’re only a piece of a huge puzzle,” Garland said.
