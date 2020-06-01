PHOTO ESSAY: Safety to a hair — salons reopen with new precautions

Following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and in light of the numerous ways the pandemic is affecting day-to-day life in southcentral Kentucky, the Daily News has removed paywall restrictions from bgdailynews.com in order to provide area residents access to important information and reporting.
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, sprays down her stylist chair to disinfect the area between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon has added a five dollar service charge to each clients' service total to cover the businesses additional cost for sanitation procedures and provided PPE, such as face masks and gloves. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, unloads a set of hair tools from a jar of barbicide the tools were soaked in to be disinfected between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon also ensures fresh, sterile linens, capes, gloves, masks and environment for every client. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A sign quoting Gov. Andy Beshear sits on a shelf beside owner of The House of Harper salon Kristin Harper's work station as she blow dries client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. "It's all a learning curve," Harper said about following safety procedures after reopening her salon. "It's like getting into a new habit."
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, works on client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Harper requires clients arrive to their appointments alone. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, unloads a set of hair tools from a jar of barbicide the tools were soaked in to be disinfected between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon also ensures fresh, sterile linens, capes, gloves, masks and environment for every client. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, takes client Patricia Bucy's temperature at the front entrance of the salon before Bucy's appointment on Thursday, May 28, 2020. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Harper has installed a number of safety protocols, including temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizer and gloves. If a client's temperature is above 99 degrees they will be asked to reschedule their appointment.(Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, combs through client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Before each client arrives, they are required to read and sign a protocol, service agreement and waiver form that lays out the safety precautions the salon is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "The biggest thing," Harper said, "is to make sure we're on the same page so they're not surprised and understand what we're doing here." (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A set of hair tools sits on a table at The House of Harper to dry after being soaked in barbicide to be disinfected between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon has added a five dollar service charge to each clients' service total to cover the businesses additional cost for sanitation procedures and provided PPE, such as face masks and gloves. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, works on applying hair dye to client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. "I'm putting my health in other people's hands," Harper said as she expressed her anxiety at reopening her salon on May 26. "Just because I'm really cautious here doesn't mean everyone else is too." (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, puts on a new set of gloves after each client, between salon services and after touching anything that could cross-contaminate as part of her salon's safety precautions against COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harper, who has been a hairstylist for approximately nine years, said the hardest procedures to adapt to with reopening the salon in the coronavirus pandemic has been working with gloves constantly on and staying on schedule with the added lenght of time to disinfect all the tools and service areas. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, records clients' body temperature as part of her salon's safety precautions against COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020. When clients first arrive for their appointments, they are asked to text their service provider on their arrival, apply hand sanitizer, put on a mask and gloves and wait for their temperatures to be taken at the entrance. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, applies eyelash extensions to client Patricia Bucy's natural lashes on Thursday, May 28, 2020. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Harper has installed new safety precautions at the salon, including both the stylist and the client wearing face masks and gloves at all times. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A sign quoting Gov. Andy Beshear sits on a shelf beside owner of The House of Harper salon Kristin Harper's work station as she blow dries client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. "It's all a learning curve," Harper said about following safety procedures after reopening her salon. "It's like getting into a new habit."
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, finishes styling client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon reopened for business on May 26 as part of phase one of Gov. Andy Beshear's Healthy at Work plan. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, finishes styling client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Under the salon's new safety protocols, clients must arrive to their appointments alone and the number of clients allowed to be present at any given time must be limited in order to ensure proper social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, sprays down her stylist chair to disinfect the area between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon has added a five dollar service charge to each clients' service total to cover the businesses additional cost for sanitation procedures and provided PPE, such as face masks and gloves. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, wipes down her blow drier and other hair tools to disinfect them between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harper also disinfects the work station, as well as anywhere the client was or anything that may have been touched to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, regularly applies hand sanitizer before and after wearing a set of gloves while seeing clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. "It's a learning curve," Harper said, "but I'd rather prepare for the worst and hope for the best." (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The House of Harper reopened to clients on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work guidelines. The salon has implemented a new set of safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As hair salons reopen under Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work program, hairstylists are implementing new safety procedures to ensure they help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, owner and hairstylist Kristin Harper has clients electronically sign a protocol, service agreement and waiver form before arriving for their appointments. The form describes all of the safety procedures the salon has adopted since reopening Tuesday. By signing the waiver, clients acknowledge the risk of contracting the virus, understand the series of health rules they will experience upon arrival and agree to not take legal action if they contract the coronavirus during their visit.
“The biggest thing is to make sure we’re on the same page so they’re not surprised and understand what we’re doing here,” Harper said.
As laid out in the form, Harper asks clients to alert her when they arrive, stand at the front door where she has provided face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and take their temperatures. All temperatures are documented in a booklet for her own records.
Inside, extra face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer sit in every room for clients to use to prevent cross-contamination. All hair and eyelash tools, such as scissors and brushes, are soaked in jars of barbicide to be disinfected between clients. To cover the costs of these additional sanitation procedures and provided PPE, the salon has added a $5 service charge to each clients' service total.
Upon reopening the salon, Harper said she felt a lot of anxiety about putting her health in her clients’ hands.
“I’m grateful to be open and do all these things,” she said, “but just because I’m really cautious here doesn’t mean everyone else is, too.”
Harper, who has been a hairstylist for almost nine years, said the hardest changes to adapt to have been wearing gloves for services in which she normally goes bare-handed and accommodating to the added time to disinfect between clients.
“It’s all a learning curve,” Harper said, “like getting into a new habit. I’d rather prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
