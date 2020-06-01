You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and in light of the numerous ways the pandemic is affecting day-to-day life in southcentral Kentucky, the Daily News has removed paywall restrictions from bgdailynews.com in order to provide area residents access to important information and reporting. Visit our coronavirus section.

PHOTO ESSAY: Safety to a hair — salons reopen with new precautions

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
PHOTO ESSAY: Safety to a hair — salons reopen with new precautions

SLIDE SHOW: Hair salons reopen under new safety procedures

The House of Harper reopened to clients on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work guidelines. The salon has implemented a new set of safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.    

1 of 15

As hair salons reopen under Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work program, hairstylists are implementing new safety procedures to ensure they help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News_photostory060120-10.jpg

A sign quoting Gov. Andy Beshear sits on a shelf beside owner of The House of Harper salon Kristin Harper's work station as she blow dries client Patricia Bucy's hair on Thursday, May 28, 2020. "It's all a learning curve," Harper said about following safety procedures after reopening her salon. "It's like getting into a new habit."

At The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, owner and hairstylist Kristin Harper has clients electronically sign a protocol, service agreement and waiver form before arriving for their appointments. The form describes all of the safety procedures the salon has adopted since reopening Tuesday. By signing the waiver, clients acknowledge the risk of contracting the virus, understand the series of health rules they will experience upon arrival and agree to not take legal action if they contract the coronavirus during their visit.

“The biggest thing is to make sure we’re on the same page so they’re not surprised and understand what we’re doing here,” Harper said.

News_photostory060120-2.jpg

Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, unloads a set of hair tools from a jar of barbicide the tools were soaked in to be disinfected between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon also ensures fresh, sterile linens, capes, gloves, masks and environment for every client. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

As laid out in the form, Harper asks clients to alert her when they arrive, stand at the front door where she has provided face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and take their temperatures. All temperatures are documented in a booklet for her own records.

Inside, extra face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer sit in every room for clients to use to prevent cross-contamination. All hair and eyelash tools, such as scissors and brushes, are soaked in jars of barbicide to be disinfected between clients. To cover the costs of these additional sanitation procedures and provided PPE, the salon has added a $5 service charge to each clients' service total.

Upon reopening the salon, Harper said she felt a lot of anxiety about putting her health in her clients’ hands.

News_photostory060120-13.jpg

Kristin Harper, hairstylist and owner of The House of Harper in downtown Bowling Green, sprays down her stylist chair to disinfect the area between clients on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The salon has added a five dollar service charge to each clients' service total to cover the businesses additional cost for sanitation procedures and provided PPE, such as face masks and gloves. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

“I’m grateful to be open and do all these things,” she said, “but just because I’m really cautious here doesn’t mean everyone else is, too.”

Harper, who has been a hairstylist for almost nine years, said the hardest changes to adapt to have been wearing gloves for services in which she normally goes bare-handed and accommodating to the added time to disinfect between clients.

“It’s all a learning curve,” Harper said, “like getting into a new habit. I’d rather prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

​– Follow photojournalist Grace Ramey on Twitter @grameyphoto or visit bgdailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.