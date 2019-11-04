Little Fox Bakery will host a pumpkin pie-eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday to benefit Hope Harbor Inc: A sexual Trauma Recovery Center.
Little Fox Bakery owners Diane Taylor and Alison Taylor introduced the fundraiser idea to Alayna Milby, director of programs at Hope Harbor.
“When Diane had approached me about the pie-eating contest and said the money could go to Hope Harbor, of course I’m not going to turn that opportunity down,” Milby said.
The first person to finish a 9-inch pie will receive a $100 cash prize. There will be a 10-minute time limit to finish the pie. A full list of rules can be found on Hope Harbor’s Facebook page.
Dogs will have a chance to compete in a pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. They will compete to finish a bowl of pumpkin puree and will also be able to win a prize. Hope Harbor came up with the idea to increase engagement and participation at the event.
“People love dogs and so we thought it would be a fun way to involve your dog in a cool competition,” Milby said.
Before the contest, audience members will be encouraged to place “bets” on their favorite contestants. That money will also go to Hope Harbor.
Hope Harbor’s mission is to empower and support those impacted by sexual assault. It does that through a variety of free services for the community.
“We work specifically with folks who have experienced sexual violence, which can look a bunch of different ways. We also provide support to loved ones of survivors because we recognize the impact that this type of trauma has on the family and friends,” Milby said.
Services provided by Hope Harbor include a 24/7 crisis support line, counseling, educational programs in the community to help prevent sexual assault and more.
The pie-eating contest entry fee is $10 to participate for humans and $5 for dogs. All ages can compete, but those under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian present.
There will be no in-person registration to ensure there is enough pies; people can sign up on Hope Harbor’s Facebook or in person at Little Box Bakery by Tuesday. A raffle for an Orange Theory donated item will also be available at the event with one entry costing $1.
