Of all the emergencies the Bowling Green Police Department responds to, this one was a piece of cake.
But it just might be a life-saver for one local nonprofit organization.
When Court Appointed Special Advocates Executive Director Jana Sublett sent out an urgent plea for bakers just days before CASA’s “Boogie Down Bourbon Street” fundraiser, the men and women who form the thin blue line agreed to trade their body armor for aprons and step in as the last line of defense against the crime of failing to provide dessert.
Sublett let the CASA board of directors know Feb. 1 that she had a last-minute need for someone to bake the Mardi Gras-themed King cakes for Friday’s event at La Gala.
The request was a daunting one: bake King cakes for 400 people, and do it ASAP.
As could be expected, Sublett’s inquiry was met with silence. And then one of those board members, BGPD Deputy Chief Mike Delaney, realized the good times might not roll if he and some of his fellow officers didn’t step up.
“She (Sublett) sent out an email asking if anyone knew any bakers,” said Delaney, a 22-year law enforcement veteran. Nobody responded, so I thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ We’re used to taking a difficult problem and finding a solution.”
Delaney’s solution was to recruit some of his fellow BGPD staff members, and it didn’t take him long to round up four: Officer Ronnie Ward, Deputy Chief Penny Bowles, Officer Geoffrey Gleitz and Executive Assistant Julee Myers.
“We have four people who have done quite a bit of baking,” said Ward, BGPD’s public information officer.
Ward said stepping up to help a nonprofit is a natural fit for the police department.
“We’re directly involved in the community and want to support organizations like CASA,” which advocates for child victims of abuse, neglect and dependency, he said. “We want to make sure they succeed in their fundraising efforts.”
Ward and the other four BGPD staffers will be donating their time Thursday, demonstrating that they can take the heat of the commercial kitchen at the SoKY Marketplace in what could be an all-day affair.
“We’ll start at 9 that morning,” Delaney said. “It’ll probably take us all day to do the 20 cakes they need.”
Delaney said any doubts he may have had about volunteering for bakery duty quickly evaporated when the plan lined up with the schedules of his co-workers and of the SoKY Marketplace.
“Everything fell into place,” he said. “It was just meant to be.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
