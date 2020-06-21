Longtime Bowling Green Daily News employees Daniel Pike and Wes Swietek have been promoted to new roles within the News Publishing and News Television organizations.
Pike, who had served as the Daily News’ managing editor since 2015, now takes on dual roles inside the company: director of digital media for News Publishing LLC and director of marketing and communications for News Television LLC and its new channel, WDNZ TV 11.
Pike first came to the Daily News in 2007 and previously served as sports editor, city editor and assistant managing editor. He also was editor of the Glasgow Daily Times from 2014-15.
In addition, Editor Steve Gaines has named Swietek the new managing editor of the Daily News. Swietek, who most recently served as news director, has several decades of experience in the newspaper and media professions, including as an editor at newspapers in Illinois, Georgia and Tennessee and in a previous stint with the Daily News as city editor.
“The news industry is changing rapidly, but our company remains committed to providing southcentral Kentucky with its most reliable news sources for years to come,” Gaines said. “Wes and Daniel have been leaders in our organization for more than a decade, and the experience and talent they bring to their new positions will be invaluable as we navigate into the future.”
