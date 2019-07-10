Trade & Industry Development magazine selected Pink Lily as a recipient of its 14th annual CiCi Award for Community Impact.
The CiCi Awards honor the largest capital investments for development or expansion announced within a designated year. They also recognize projects for the positive impact they will have on a community, regardless of the amount of money invested by the corporation.
“We are lucky to have our headquarters in Bowling Green where we have so much support from the community. Pink Lily is very fortunate for the opportunity to employ so many great people in this town,” Pink Lily President and co-founder Chris Gerbig said.
Pink Lily co-founder Tory Gerbig was also named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Targeted Business & Industry banquet.
“The Pink Lily Boutique is a great example of entrepreneurial determination and success,” chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch said. “Southcentral Kentucky is fortunate to be home to the global headquarters of such a great company that has grown from the ground up right here in our backyard. We congratulate them on this honor and applaud them on their continued success in Bowling Green.”
Pink Lily employs 70 people and will soon pass $75 million in total sales revenue. Its plan is to exceed $100 million in sales by the end of 2020 and is working with clothing manufacturers to add a Pink Lily branded line. The current fulfillment center in Bowling Green ships more than 1,000 products daily and has shipped more than 1.5 million products since launching PinkLily.com in 2014. PinkLily.com sees an average of 25,000 visits per day.
“Pink Lily’s growth and success is impressive, to say the least,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said in a news release. “In just a few short years, they have grown to be a nationally-recognized success. We are glad Pink Lily has been a part of Bowling Green’s unprecedented growth in recent years and will remain an important part of the community for many years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.