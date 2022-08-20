Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners, one of the South’s fastest-growing banks, has entered the Bowling Green market and brings with it some familiar names in the local financial services industry.
Rick Seadler, formerly president of First National Bank in Bowling Green, has been with Pinnacle since 2017 and is now the company’s regional president for southcentral Kentucky.
Seadler said Pinnacle is already serving some customers in the Bowling Green area and will be expanding its presence.
“We’ve been growing a book of business in the Bowling Green market,” Seadler said. “Now the next step is to be there on a permanent basis.
“We will open a temporary office soon, and we hope to have a permanent location by the end of next year.”
According to a news release, Seadler will lead a team that will offer local services like mortgage, wealth management and trust in addition to lending, operating accounts, treasury and cash management services.
He has already assembled a team of banking professionals that should be familiar to the Bowling Green community.
Among them:
•Michelle Gorman, a financial adviser who has most recently worked at American Bank & Trust after a long tenure at U.S. Bank.
•Bill Forbes, a financial adviser who began his career in 1990 as a commercial credit analyst with National City Corp. in Louisville and spent time as market president for U.S. Bank in Knoxville, Tenn.
•Lisa Basham, a treasury management adviser and Warren County native who most recently worked at U.S. Bank in Bowling Green.
•Elizabeth Vickery, a financial adviser assistant who spent time as a commercial loan specialist at U.S. Bank.
Pinnacle, founded in 2000, has expanded rapidly through acquisition and expansion. Since 2020, it has entered the Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville and Washington, D.C., markets. Pinnacle has grown to more than $40 billion in assets and is the second-largest bank holding company with headquarters in Tennessee.
Entering the Bowling Green market means Pinnacle is now operating in seven states.
Seadler said he has been working with clients in Kentucky since 2017 and wanted to enter the Bowling Green market because of the area’s rapid growth.
“The economic development and culture of southcentral Kentucky made it an easy decision,” Seadler said of setting up shop in Bowling Green.
Although it doesn’t yet have a permanent physical presence here, Pinnacle is making itself known in Bowling Green.
The bank has started a partnership with Western Kentucky University that includes athletic sponsorships, and Pinnacle was the inaugural sponsor for the Birdies for Brittney fundraiser that provides scholarships to WKU for Bowling Green and Warren County students.
Seadler is already looking beyond an initial Bowling Green location, saying he would like to expand the bank’s presence in southcentral Kentucky.
“It’s to be determined where those (other locations) will be,” he said. “I’m convinced that this market is where we need to be.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.