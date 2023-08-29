Pinnacle opens first local bank branch, plans more

The paint is barely dry on Pinnacle Financial Partners' first Bowling Green bank, and yet the Nashville-based company is already looking to expand its presence locally.
At a grand opening Aug. 24 for Pinnacle's full-service bank on the third floor of Stadium Park Plaza, Regional President Rick Seadler said the 5,000-square-foot space was the first of three locations planned for Bowling Green.
"We opened here June 1 with full retail banking," said Seadler, a former president of First National Bank in Bowling Green who joined Pinnacle in 2017. "We have another location in mind, and we're in the middle of our due diligence now.
"We hope that will be completed soon, with a full-scale bank branch to come. Our initial budget calls for three branches in Bowling Green."
That's an ambitious plan, but it's in keeping with the growth trajectory Pinnacle has fashioned since its founding in 2000.
The bank has grown rapidly through acquisition and expansion. Since 2020, it has entered the Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville and Washington, D.C., markets. Pinnacle has grown to approximately $46.9 billion in assets and is the second-largest bank holding company with headquarters in Tennessee.
Entering the Bowling Green market means Pinnacle is now operating in seven states.
Bowling Green, arguably the fastest-growing city in Kentucky, was a good fit for Pinnacle's growth strategy, Seadler said.
"Bowling Green and southcentral Kentucky is an amazing community," he said. "That's why we're here."
Although he admits that having a bank on the third floor of a downtown building is "a little different," Seadler said he saw Stadium Park Plaza as the ideal location for Pinnacle's entry into the market.
"We wanted to get open quickly, and building from the ground up would take a long time," he said. "We kept coming back to Stadium Park Plaza.
"It's accessible from the parking garage, and we believe it's an investment in downtown. Stadium Park Plaza has seen a little bit of a resurgence."
Pinnacle, ranked this year by a Forbes magazine analysis as No. 27 on a list of America's Best Banks, may be helping fuel that resurgence. Seadler has slowly been assembling a team of veteran banking professionals and is now up to a staff of 14 people.
"It's the best team I think has been assembled in Bowling Green in the 25 years I've been here," Seadler said. "Nobody has less than 10 years of experience, and most have 15 to 20 years."
That experience is translating to growth, Seadler said.
"Our success has been more than I expected," he said. "We've been able to book a lot of clients and business. So far, we're out-performing our budget."
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.