Pinnacle opens first local bank branch, plans more
Rick Seadler, Pinnacle Financial Partners regional president for southcentral Kentucky, speaks during a Thursday ribbon cutting for Pinnacle’s new retail bank location in Stadium Park Plaza.

The paint is barely dry on Pinnacle Financial Partners' first Bowling Green bank, and yet the Nashville-based company is already looking to expand its presence locally.

