SKY DIVE program to give Simpson County inmates chance at college education

Simpson County Detention Center inmates, jailers and SKYCTC administrators gather ahead of the start of the fall 2023 semester. From left: Ray Haddix, Simpson County adult education coordinator; Brent Deweese, Simpson County chief deputy jailer; Emily Casada, Simpson County Detention Center deputy; Jerry Martin, student; Alex Duong, student; Cornell Gist, student; Eric Vaughn, Simpson County jailer; Kelcie Richart, SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center campus director; and Samantha Mallory, SKYCTC Educational Opportunity Center associate director.

 

After having a daughter at 16, Alex Duong dropped out of school. He had no choice, he said. He needed to work to support his family.

