Hoping to succeed where others have failed, the owners of Bowling Green’s Dublin’s Irish Pub are planning to bring a restaurant specializing in pizza to a downtown location that was most recently home to Shots bar.
Located at 422 E. Main Ave. in the alley next to the Capitol Arts Center, Shots did not reopen after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dublin’s owners Kent and Kaitlyn Zysk decided to fill the void with a business plan they had been considering for a while.
“We had always kinda joked about how downtown needed a late-night pizza place,” said Kaitlyn Zysk, who has owned Dublin’s at 904 State St. in partnership with her husband for the past two years. “The opportunity just came to us.”
The Zysks decided to open what they’re calling the Alley Pub and Pizza, catering to downtown bar patrons.
“We’re shooting for opening July 15,” Kaitlyn Zysk said. “We don’t want to open too soon. We just got Dublin’s back open this week” after being closed for the pandemic.
The Alley Pub and Pizza location, which had been home to the Roam Sandwich Co. eatery before Shots moved in, will start slowly because of the coronavirus restrictions, Kaitlyn Zysk said.
“We’re starting small,” she said. “We’ll start out strictly with pizza, but we eventually want to offer sandwiches and breadsticks. We’re going to try to deliver to every bar on the downtown square.”
Delivery will be the eatery’s bread-and-butter, but the Alley Pub will also have a bar and seating for up to 30 people.
“We have a large patio area and will utilize that to increase our seating,” said Kaitlyn Zysk, who has a background in food service that includes working at the Hilligan’s Sports Bar & Grill on College Street.
Kaitlyn Zysk said plans call for the Alley Pub to be open and serving pizzas from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its location within walking distance of downtown bars and a growing number of apartments will be an advantage, she said.
“I feel like the nightlife in downtown is slowly increasing,” she said.
Despite that growth potential, Kaitlyn Zysk admits to some trepidation about this new venture.
“We’re definitely nervous,” she said. “But we’re excited about this opportunity.”
This decision is cringeworthy.
