Another step toward meeting the growing need for housing in a burgeoning Warren County was taken last Thursday at the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting.
The planning commission approved the application of Clark Higgins of Higgins Homesteads LLC to rezone 24.58 acres along Moorman Lane in the northern end of the county to develop a 187-unit townhome community.
Located at 979 Moorman Lane, the property to be rezoned from agriculture to townhouse/multi-family residential and residential estate is expected to eventually be home to those 187 attached townhomes and one single-family detached house.
“We think it’s a very good project,” said David Broderick, the attorney representing Higgins at the meeting.
Broderick pointed out that each townhome will have at least 1,400 square feet of living space and a one-car garage. The single-family detached house will have at least 1,800 square feet of living space.
Higgins agreed in his development plan to install right- and left-turn lanes from Moorman Lane into the development and to build sidewalks on both sides of internal streets.
He also agreed to donate materials from an existing house on the property that dates to 1905 before having it demolished. That house may also be used as a training site for local fire departments before the demolition.
The rezoning passed unanimously and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Another rezoning approved at last Thursday’s meeting should create a couple of new houses in the Richardsville area.
Roger Choate and Tayler Choate won approval for rezoning 3.97 acres at 8125 Richardsville Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to create two additional building lots. A building permit has already been issued for one house on the property.
According to the development plan submitted by the Choates, the two additional houses will have at least 1,500 square feet of living space.
The rezoning, which passed the planning commission unanimously, will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved at the meeting was the application of Osmany Portales of Portales Rentals LLC to rezone the 0.166-acre property at 1301 Indianola St. from townhouse/multi-family residential (RM-3) to multi-family residential (RM-4) in order to add a six-space parking lot in the back of the lot.
Portales said his plan is to pare down the existing six-unit building to four units and add parking in order to lessen the amount of on-street parking.
