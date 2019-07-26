GLASGOW – A movement to establish a park in downtown Glasgow is gaining steam.
For months, the possibility of building a park on a 4.31-acre tract between West Main and West Front streets purchased by the Glasgow City Council in October has been a topic of discussion. But in recent weeks, Wes Simpson of Glasgow, chief operating officer of the Green Mechanical construction company, has emerged as the most visible promoter of the idea – going so far as to appear at a June council meeting to suggest the city enter a public-private partnership with a nonprofit in order to fund construction.
“That would be an amazing space downtown,” he said. “We want to draw people downtown and draw them to our community.”
Simpson believes public parks are among the assets that help cities such as Glasgow retain younger residents who might otherwise move away.
“It seems there's a draw to places that have more to do, especially with their kids,” he said.
While Simpson decided to stay in Glasgow, where he grew up, he has often wondered if there will be enough in the city to motivate his daughters – ages 6, 4 and 4 months – to stay in Glasgow as adults.
Simpson said parcel of land would have room for an amphitheater, a splash fountain and a permanent covered facility for the local farmers market. Simpson said he prefers that the city partner with an existing nonprofit, mainly because getting nonprofit status for a newly formed organization would take months.
“I don't want that to be the reason we lose momentum,” he said.
The city council approved Monday a measure to establish a committee that would investigate the possibility of building a park on the land and raising the funds that would be necessary for the construction. The committee will consist of Simpson, two of his appointees and three mayoral appointees.
Simpson wasn't ready to disclose who he wishes to appoint, but he said his candidates have already been informed.
Mayor Harold Armstrong did not return a message seeking comment.
Council member Terry Bunnell cast the sole no vote, following his unsuccessful attempt to amend the measure. Bunnell's proposed amendment called for the creation of a seven-member committee that would have consisted of Simpson; one representative of Sustainable Glasgow, which organizes the farmers market; one representative of the Glasgow Downtown Business Association; two mayoral appointees and two members of the city council's Parks and Recreation committee.
Bunnell said he wanted the amendment to ensure that the committee represents a wide range of community interests.
“I was looking for more detailed information about who would be on the committee,” he said.
Bunnell also said he would rather see the other parks in Glasgow be renovated and improved than a new park established downtown.
“I don't see that we have a need for a park at that location,” he said. “I don't think that's the best use for this land.”
Bunnell said he would rather see the area used for commercial development because it's a prime spot for a business that could enrich the downtown area.
Chasity Lowery, a city council member who serves on the Parks and Recreation committee, said she had no objections to the way the new committee's roster is to be chosen.
“I think that's a fair distribution,” she said. “I think that because of all the time and effort Wes has gone to, he'd be able to pick some people to help this move forward.”
Lowery said she's interested in seeing a park built downtown.
“I just would like to see something in that area that breathes new life into that area,” she said, adding that she likes the idea of a park because it can appeal to Glasgow residents of different ages.
Simpson said that once the new committee's roster is determined, the next step would be to establish a scope of work for the project and a plan for how to pay for it.
Simpson said he's encouraged by the excitement about the park he's seen in the community.
“I didn't expect so many people to come out and support it,” he said. “You've got folks from every side of the aisle who seem to be interested in this because they see it's positive for the community.”
Eddie Furlong, director of the city's Parks and Recreation department, said available data suggests a need for a park downtown.
A study that was conducted as part of a master plan to guide the development of the parks system indicated a need for a park in the downtown area, where no such facility currently exists.
“I think it's a good idea to bring something like that downtown,” he said.
Furlong also noted that a partnership with a nonprofit agency may be needed to fund the park, adding that similar partnerships are becoming more widespread across the state.
“I know from speaking with different departments across the state. ... it's something that happens quite often,” he said.
