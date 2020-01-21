Bowling Green and Warren County are already reaping the benefits of their fast-growing foreign-born population. Now they have a plan to build on those benefits and make the area even more inclusive.
The impact of foreign-born residents was quantified in a 2018 “New Americans in Warren County” study that showed immigrants and refugees contributed more than $564 million to the county’s gross domestic product in 2016 and made up 10.3 percent of the employed labor force.
With the unveiling Tuesday of a strategic plan called “Building Community and Growing our Economy: A Welcoming Plan for New Americans,” local business and government leaders now have a road map for further integrating foreign-born residents into the community and its economy.
Funded partly by the city and partly through a $12,500 matching grant from the Gateways for Growth Challenge that is administered by the New York City-based New American Economy and the Atlanta-based Welcoming America nonprofits, the plan unveiled at Sloan Convention Center spells out 22 recommendations that aim to build a stronger and more inclusive economy and provide for a safer, better-connected community.
Bowling Green was one of six communities to receive technical assistance and a matching grant toward developing a strategic welcoming plan from the Gateways for Growth Challenge.
The recommendations in that plan are broken down into three broad categories: Strengthened and Inclusive Economy, Connected and Safe Communities and Engaged and Informed Families.
While much progress has been made toward realizing the strategic plan’s goals, the city of Bowling Green’s international communities liaison said the plan has value.
“How do you create a culture of welcoming?” Leyda Becker said. “It doesn’t just happen. If you don’t intentionally and proactively include, you will unintentionally exclude.”
The strategic plan, put together by a steering committee after a series of 12 “listening sessions,” includes many recommendations geared toward being inclusive and better integrating the many foreign-born residents into the local economy.
“The value of this process comes from recognizing that Bowling Green is full of opportunity,” said Brent Childers, the city’s director of neighborhood and community services. “We heard about things that are already going on, and we also identified opportunities to build on what we’re doing.”
Among the recommendations is the creation of a liaison position that will connect community stakeholders, businesses, workforce and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce partners.
Becker, who has been in her liaison role for eight years, said this new position would differ from hers in that it would take aim specifically at workforce-related issues.
“My role initially was to connect immigrants to city services,” Becker said. “A lot of what they’re talking about with workforce issues is beyond my scope, so a new liaison position could be created.”
Incorporating foreign-born residents into the workforce is already on the radar of South Central Workforce Development Board President and CEO Robert Boone.
“The workforce development board recognizes the value that new Americans bring to our community and workforce,” Boone said. “We are a proud partner in helping to better connect them to our community’s workforce opportunities and related resources.”
Other recommendations in the Strengthened and Inclusive Economy section include developing mentorships, enhancing business training, promoting pathways to skilled trades, enhancing soft skills training and promoting adult English language learning.
The Connected and Safe Communities section recommends connecting new Americans to community resources, creating a coalition of faith-based organizations, providing transportation connections, creating safe and affordable housing, enhancing parks and recreation and exploring the creation of a municipal ID program.
The Engaged and Informed Families section recommends improved access to health services, promotion of financial well-being, enhanced civic engagement and better availability of legal services.
“I see this as a method to try to integrate the immigrant community more fully,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. “It’s a way of trying to better organize all the different efforts.”
Albert Mbanfu, executive director of Bowling Green’s International Center of Kentucky, sees a lot of potential in the strategic plan.
“This community is already very hospitable, and the jobs are here,” Mbanfu said. “If we can put these recommendations into practice, we’ll have a holistic community that’s very welcoming and will be an example to the nation.”
