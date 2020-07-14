A carnival scheduled to begin Thursday in the parking lot of Greenwood Mall will go on as scheduled despite coronavirus-related concerns expressed by some, including Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash.
Casey’s Rides Inc. from Utica has begun the process of setting up the carnival, which features rides and food booths. It is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Thursday and run through July 25.
Nash said he received at least a dozen calls late Monday when the carnival trucks first arrived and has continued to receive calls, Facebook messages and text messages Tuesday.
“This event is going to take place on a blacktop with rides where one person is going to be right behind another person on a ride with sweat blowing on them - if they are talking with the fluids coming out of their mouth,” Nash said. “These are all the things that we know at this point spread COVID. Even if we do have other businesses open, I think we are sending the wrong message.
“I’m not trying to disparage the carnival. They do what they do. I get that. Under normal circumstances I support their efforts to do that.”
Debbie Green, co-owner of Casey’s Rides Inc., said the company presented a COVID plan to the state last month.
The company’s guidelines for COVID-19 safety are posted on its Facebook page. Those guidelines include socially distanced markings placed throughout the midway, customers receiving a temperature check to enter with all employees passing a health check each day and being required to wear masks.
No self-service items such as ketchup or napkin stations will be permitted, but hand sanitizing stations will be provided at each ride. Equipment will be sanitized before opening and main touch points will be sanitized every two hours with rider capacity reduced based upon Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the company.
Masks will be required to enter the carnival and will be available for purchase.
Green said the company has been operating in Tennessee the last three weeks and that all staff members have gone through new training in light of the pandemic.
“The main thing that we try to stress to our employees, even though there are customers out there that do not wear (masks), it is about us wearing them to protect the customers,” Green said. “We want to be cautious about it.”
Nash said the carnival hasn’t done anything improper and has applied for all licenses in the proper manner. He added in this instance the city of Bowling Green is a nonregulatory authority and does not have the ability to close the carnival. The only entities that can legally shut down the carnival are the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, which licensed the carnival, or the Barren River Health Department in the event the carnival is not adhering to CDC guidelines.
The Barren River Health Department told the Daily News they have been notified that a carnival is being set up in Bowling Green and are working to gather details regarding the carnival at this point.
“To me, it’s not about, ‘Did the carnival do something wrong?’ ” Nash said. “I believe the carnival is doing what carnivals do. The enormous mitigating factor for me is the COVID-19 pandemic and what we have asked local businesses and local citizens to sacrifice to get us to the other side of the pandemic.”
Nash also noted that the city's Russell Sims Aquatics Center remains closed and Beech Bend Park opened with restrictions June 29. He said allowing a mobile carnival to operate seems contrary to the message conveyed by the way those two entities were handled.
“I understand the argument that we can’t live in fear,” Nash said. “I understand the argument that if people want to go and they want to get sick and they want to take that chance then let them do so. But because this is a disease that is highly contagious and we don’t really have a handle on, it is not as easy – in my opinion – as saying, ‘If Johnny wants to go, Johnny can go and Johnny can get sick.' If Johnny gets sick he has the ability to infect so many other people. More people becoming sick affects whether or not we have the hospital capacity to treat the sick people. This pandemic is different from other things we have been involved in and I think we should operate in a different way.”
Green said she understands concerns, but adds her staff has done everything to ensure a safe form of entertainment for the community.
“Everybody has that right to their opinion,” Green said. “If they feel that insecure then this is something they should not partake in at this time, but we do have a lot of families and individuals that have been stuck inside for a really long time and are ready to get out. ... We feel more confident with this atmosphere being outdoors. It’s not for everybody, especially the older generation. The main thing is if they feel confident and can do what is requested. … We want them to be out and have a good time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.