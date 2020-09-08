A plan to develop 10.1 acres at 6548 Nashville Road into 27 twinhomes (54 single-family residences) and an unspecified commercial business fell short at the latest meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Meeting virtually on Sept. 3, the commission heard through teleconference about the plans of the SevenPlus limited liability corporation headed by Bowling Green medical doctor Onyeoziri Nwanguma to develop 1.9 acres nearest Nashville Road for a commercial purpose and the remaining 8.2 acres as twinhomes.
The development plan required a Future Land Use Map amendment for the commercial portion and, if that passed, zoning changes for both sections, but it didn’t advance past the FLUM amendment stage.
After hearing from Chris Davenport, the attorney representing SevenPlus LLC, and from two residents who oppose the proposed development, the commission voted 5-5 on a motion to approve the FLUM amendment.
Because that amendment to change the future land use from mixed use/residential to commercial didn’t pass with a majority, no action could be taken on the rezoning.
Commissioner Tim Graham, who made the motion to approve, was joined in voting for the FLUM amendment by Mary Belle Ballance, Rick Starks, Mary Vitale and Velma Runner.
Commissioners Shannon Blackburn, Sandy Clark, Debbie Richey, India Unseld and Dean Warren voted against the motion. Commissioner Greg Gay abstained, and Commissioner Christiaan Volkert was absent.
Davenport argued that the residential portion of the development was compatible with the surrounding area, and he pointed out that development plan conditions called for no vinyl to be used in construction and for each residence to have a one-car garage and at least 1,250 square feet of living space.
“This is a single-family rezoning,” Davenport said. “These are twinhomes. Duplexes typically are owned by one person who then sublets them. These are twinhomes that can be owned separately.”
Two residents along Dillard Road near the proposed development spoke against it during the virtual meeting.
Ricky Woodcock, who lives at 394 Dillard Road, said he had concerns about water runoff and the compatibility of the twinhomes with nearby residences and farms.
“It can affect the value of our property,” Woodcock said.
Commission Attorney Hamp Moore explained what the deadlocked vote means. “In the event of a tie vote, the planning commission has the option to reconsider the vote for 30 days,” he said. “It can be forwarded to the legislative body (Warren Fiscal Court in this case) without any recommendation.”
No commissioner indicated a willingness to change their vote, so the FLUM amendment didn’t pass and no action could be taken on the zoning change.
One commissioner, Warren, recommended that the applicant rework the development plan and come back to the commission with a new application.
