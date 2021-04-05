Mammoth Cave National Park officials recently began planning efforts to replace deteriorated cave trail materials with new sustainable materials along the popular Frozen Niagara Tour Route.
Located between the new entrance to the cave and the Frozen Niagara Entrance, the Frozen Niagara Tour Route features unique dripstone formations that attract countless visitors each year.
The project is meant to provide safer walking surfaces for park visitors, staff and volunteers, reduce or eliminate the impact of lint and dust on delicate cave resources and protect cave resources by keeping visitors on defined trails and away from sensitive cave resources.
“We are widely known for our cave trails,” Mammoth Cave Park Public Information Officer Molly Schroer said. “This is continuing the trend of looking at our most used trails and how we can improve those for visitors and our cave environment.”
Schroer said a number of improvements will be made to the well-known route.
The largest development will be the total use of concrete as paving. Schroer said concrete is more durable and needs less maintenance compared to how the trail is now constructed.
The existing trail surface along the route is composed of a variety of materials including concrete, aggregate, dirt, fiberglass reinforced plastic and recycled lumber.
“Just maintaining the infrastructure in our park is a good benefit for us long-term,” Schroer said. “Keeping up our infrastructure is very key to our visitors’ experience.”
The project will also include the removal of dust and surface dirt from existing trail surfaces, installation or replacement of steps and elevated walkways along with the installation of handrails and guardrails.
New benches will be installed at two gathering areas and electrical and communication conduits under the trail surface will be added to facilitate existing and future cables.
The National Park Service will conduct an inventory of potential historic and archaeological resources along the trail route.
These resources will be evaluated for their eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, and potential impacts of the project on the resources will be analyzed.
Schroer said there is no timetable for when the project will be completed. The park is in the beginning planning phase, which is focused on taking comments from the public.
Schroer said the park is aiming to complete the project “within the next few years.”
The park is inviting public comments and ideas regarding potential issues and concerns that should be considered.
Such comments may be provided by mail or online. Comments are requested by May 26, 2021.
Comments online are preferred and may be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/maca. All comments submitted will be considered during the planning process.
