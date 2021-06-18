Two growing Warren County communities – the Rich Pond area near South Warren High School and the Bristow community near the Kentucky Transpark – could soon seen some expansion in their residential offerings.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday gave its unanimous approval to at least 50 new apartments near the intersection of Ky. 242 (Rich Pond Road) and Nashville Road and another 48 apartments near the intersection of U.S. 31-W (Louisville Road) and Bristow Road.
Planned for the site of the Jones Coach Sales business that sells vehicles used in the funeral business, the Rich Pond development proposed by Myron T. and Jennifer L. Jones includes an apartment complex in the back of the 5.45-acre tract and two commercial structures nearer Nashville Road.
According to the development plan, the two commercial structures will have a total of no more than 15,000 square feet of office and commercial space. Another 15 second-story apartments could be included in those commercial structures.
Attorney Tad Pardue, representing the developers, said Jones Coach Sales will continue to operate a sales office on the property but will keep its inventory off-site.
The development plan amendment submitted by the Joneses was approved despite some concerns expressed by nearby residents.
Ronnie Hargett, whose farm is adjacent to the Jones property, said: "Putting 65 apartment units on that small area is a little concerning to me."
After the Joneses agreed to erect a fence separating their development from Hargett's property, the application was approved in a 12-0 vote.
The Bristow development proposed by Jody Allen of JJEM Properties LLC is designed as an extension of the 160-unit North Pointe apartment complex that Allen built five years ago.
"At the time it (North Pointe) was probably a tad overbuilt for the activity at that time," Allen said. "Since then, the north side of the county has seen a lot of growth. We're at capacity at North Pointe and have a waiting list. This will fill a void."
Allen's application to rezone the now-vacant three acres at the intersection of Bristow Road and Louisville Road from agriculture and highway business to multi-family residential was approved 11-0, with planning commission member Christiaan Volkert abstaining. It will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Another residential development in northern Warren County was approved unanimously Thursday.
Jeff and Shelly Anderson and Matthew and Adrian Hardy of Handy Homes LLC applied to rezone seven acres along Lodge Hall Road in the Richardsville area from agriculture to residential estate in order to create seven single-family residential lots.
"With the Transpark so close, we feel there's a need for more housing in this area," Jeff Anderson said.
The development plan for the property calls for houses with at least 1,300 square feet of living space and two-car garages.
The rezoning will go to Warren County Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved Thursday was a rezoning for a commercial development at the corner of Russellville Road and Old Tram Road.
Mark Patel and the Vita Nova LLC headed by Nermin Omanovic were approved for rezoning one acre in the northeast corner of that intersection from light industrial to general business.
Patel said the development plan calls for a commercial building that will include a 4,000-square-foot portion devoted to either a restaurant or liquor store and two other smaller portions he hopes to lease to other businesses.
Access to the development will be from Old Tram Road only, and the applicants agreed to work with the Bowling Green Public Works Department to widen that road and install a center turn lane.
The rezoning, approved 12-0, will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.