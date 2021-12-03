A plan to develop an 84-acre residential subdivision on farmland near Dye Ford Road and Collett Road was postponed Thursday, but the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved a much smaller residential development on Enterprise Court near Russellville Road.
Property owners Wayne and Elva Overholt and developer Matt Fuqua were approved for a rezoning expected to lead to development of 24 apartments on a 0.88-acre tract near Hill's Pet Nutrition.
According to the application to rezone the property from highway business and light industrial to multi-family residential, Fuqua plans to build three eight-unit buildings on the property and include a small dog park.
Approved 7-0 by the planning commission, the rezoning application will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
The Dye Ford Road project, which calls for developing 205 single-family lots on the 84 acres that are near the Scottsville Road-Interstate 165 intersection, was postponed until the Dec. 16 planning commission meeting.
Big Reedy Enterprises LLC, headed by Elizabeth Sigler, and property owner Barry Woosley submitted the application that calls for rezoning the 84 acres from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential.
If approved at the planning commission's Dec. 16 meeting, the Dye Ford Road development will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved at Thursday's meeting was a small residential development in the Rich Pond area.
Developer Sarah Longhurst and property owner Billy J. Bell applied to rezone 3.36 acres along Rich Pond-Rockfield Road and near Rockfield Church Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to develop three single-family residential lots.
According to the development plan, each house will have a minimum of 2,100 square feet of living space and a two-car garage.
The rezoning, approved 7-0 Thursday, will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson announced that the second public meeting held in conjunction with the Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan update is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Capitol Arts Center.
This second session will focus on current trends in housing, workforce and transportation in Warren County. A video presentation about those trends is available on the planning commission website and can be viewed before the Dec. 14 meeting, when local residents will have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions.