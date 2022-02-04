Downtown Bowling Green's apartment inventory will be growing, just not on as grand a scale as previous developments.
Robert and Vicky Chaudoin won approval Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for their plan to build a three-story, three-unit apartment building on a 0.17-acre lot at the corner of State Street and East Seventh Avenue.
One of two apartment developments approved by the planning commission Thursday, the Chaudoins' plan calls for a smaller-scale version of the nearby The Vue apartment complex that has 57 units.
"We're still working on floor plans, but it will be a modern-looking building compatible with The Vue," Robert Chaudoin said. "That's the style we intend to go for."
The Chaudoins plan to live in one of the units and lease the other two in a building that, according to the development plan, will be no taller than 33 feet.
Preliminary plans call for the third-story unit to have a balcony overlooking Circus Square Park.
The planning commission voted 8-0 to approve rezoning the small lot from general business to multi-family residential. That rezoning must still be approved by the Bowling Green City Commission.
Another item approved by the planning commission Thursday will result in an increase in the number of units in the apartment complex at 600 Kirtley Way.
Dee Hutchins of the Kirtley Way Property Investments LLC won approval for a development plan amendment that will allow him to convert the complex's clubhouse into two apartments and boost the 2.93-acre development from 24 to 26 units.
A growing demand for rental units prompted the decision to increase the number of apartments at the property near Nashville Road and Dishman Lane, Hutchins said.
"We've had this property a couple of years," said Hutchins, who lives in Hodgenville. "The clubhouse has never been used as a clubhouse.
"We have a long list of people needing housing. We thought this would be a better use of the space."
Approved 8-0 by the planning commission, the plan to convert the clubhouse could be completed "in four months," Hutchins said.
The planning commission approved 8-0 the application of Leroy Cole and Scott Milligan, trustees for Sandra Cole, to rezone 4.97 acres at 7516 and 7530 Gotts-Hydro Road from agriculture to rural residential. An existing home will remain on the property while a second one of at least 1,200 square feet will be built.
The application will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved was the application of David Witty of Elijah Properties LLC to rezone 0.8663 acres at 2410 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive to single-family residential.
Witty's development plan calls for building a twinhome on the property in addition to an existing residence.
Nearby residents John Allison and Tim VanMeter, both of whom live on Bellevue Court, questioned the compatibility of the duplex-like twinhome in the single-family neighborhood, but the rezoning was approved unanimously. It will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.