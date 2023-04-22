As one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing areas, Warren County continues to attract developers willing to build apartments and single-family homes that help address the county’s need for housing.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday gave its approval to two multi-family developments expected to bring more than 300 apartments or condominiums to the county and approved two single-family projects that should bring nearly 40 new houses.
The largest project approved on Thursday is a plan by a Louisville-based nonprofit organization called SOCAYR Inc. to develop a 225-unit apartment complex near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Morgantown Road.
SOCAYR and property owner Jeffrey Moore had their application to rezone 16.49 acres from single-family residential to multi-family residential approved in a 6-0 vote, and the zone change will go Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
An architect’s drawing of the development shows seven buildings, none of which will exceed three stories. The development plan calls for a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park and basketball court on the property.
The apartment complex will have one access point on Morgantown Road, according to the application.
Also approved on Thursday was an 85-unit condominium development along the increasingly busy Plano Road corridor.
The application by the Southside Development LLC headed by builder Barrett Hammer and property owners Stan Darr and Brian Marr to rezone the 5.88 acres at 721 and 741 Plano Road from agriculture and highway business to multi-family residential was approved unanimously but not without resistance from one resident of the nearby Magnolia Hills subdivision.
“I want you to consider not approving this development,” Saida Clay told the commissioners. “Plano Road has already had a lot of new houses and apartments. The road is narrow and hilly, and this will only add more cars.”
Hammer and attorney Kevin Brooks said the property could potentially be divided into condominium units and sold separately but that the complex would have a uniform color scheme and amenities such as a playground and picnic areas.
The zone change was approved 6-0 and will go the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
A 24-unit single-family housing development along Girkin Road was approved on Thursday, but not without opposition.
The application by property owner Sandra Duvall to rezone 27.9 acres from agriculture and residential estate to all residential estate is expected to lead to development of a community of houses of at least 1,700 square feet with two-car garages.
Such a development helps meet a need in a county that grew by about 20,000 residents between 2010 and 2020 and is projected by the Kentucky State Data Center to add another 70,000 residents by the year 2050.
Some of the development’s immediate neighbors, though, aren’t thrilled about the encroachment into a traditionally rural part of the county.
“We bought our home in the country, or so we thought,” said Girkin Road resident Marjorie Woodard. “Now it seems there’s more development all around us.”
Woodard and fellow Girkin Road resident Mary Beth Moore expressed concerns about traffic and adequate water for fire protection in the area, but the rezoning passed unanimously and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
A second single-family development, this one a 13-unit expansion of the Blevins Farm subdivision near the intersection of Matlock Road and Long Road, was approved Thursday as well.
The development plan calls for rezoning a portion of the 11-acre tract from agriculture to residential estate and building four houses of at least 2,200 square feet each. Another portion of the acreage is to be rezoned to single-family residential in order to build nine more houses of at least 1,800 square feet each.
Property owner Thomas Blevins said, “This is the last of the 60-acre Blevins Farm development. We’ve been pleased with the development so far.”
Blevins’ rezoning application was approved unanimously and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.