A 20-acre plot of farmland is one step closer to becoming a new elementary school after the City-County Planning Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request from Warren County’s Board of Education.
Chris McIntyre, Warren County Public School’s chief financial officer, said the new school at 0 Brookwood Drive is expected to open in 2025 to replace Warren Elementary.
“We knew we were going to have to do significant upgrades (at Warren Elementary) because of the age of the facility,” McIntyre said. “It made more economic sense to build a new school with 250 to 300 student capacity versus (expanding) the old building.”
The new school comes in response to continued growth within the district. McIntyre said it has seen approximately 500 new students a year for the last decade.
While no bid for construction has been awarded yet, he hopes to find a contractor willing to complete the job for between $300 to $400 per square foot. According to the rezoning application, the primary building is limited to a maximum of 125,000 square feet.
McIntyre said the old facility will transition into a preschool center once construction is complete on the new building.
It will largely resemble Rich Pond Elementary, which opened last year. Like Warren Elementary, it will feature a dragon theme to coincide with the school’s mascot.
It will include a large playground, a combined football and soccer field and a combined baseball and softball field.
It will be the second school built with a gymnasium that doubles as a safe room in an emergency. The first was built at Rich Pond’s gymnasium and is almost identical to what is planned for the new facility.
Numerous considerations went into the location, including accessibility to areas that send students to Warren Elementary and expected growth in the area. One factor is the planned 469 home development in the surrounding area by Mark Williams Properties.
“We try to acquire new land where there are going to be (housing) developments,” McIntyre said. “We want that school tied closely to the community, and one of the best ways to have a community school is to have a lot of rooftops around.”
According to the rezoning request, a property examination determined several sinkholes are present, but McIntyre said they’ve already been remediated to prevent future damage and will not need routine maintenance. The property was originally zoned for agricultural use but was not determined to be prime farmland for growing.
McIntyre said they are still considering which schools are in need of replacements next, with Oakland Elementary and North Warren Elementary as likely contenders.
The CCPC Thursday also approved a rezoning request for Cave Springs Property LLC around Pascoe Boulevard to remove a split agricultural zoning.
"The floodplain was amended by FEMA in 2007, leaving the AG zoned areas that currently exist today," the application stated.
The applicants plan to build a leasing office, a fitness center and a pool in the area.
Both the Board of Education's and Cave Spring Property's applications will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.