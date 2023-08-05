NewWarrenElementaryRender

A rendering of the new Warren Elementary School building, which is expected to open August 2025.

 COURTESY OF Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects

A 20-acre plot of farmland is one step closer to becoming a new elementary school after the City-County Planning Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request from Warren County’s Board of Education.

