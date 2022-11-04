Warren County's need for housing was again on display at Thursday's meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Two weeks after approving three rezoning applications expected to lead to development of nearly 800 apartments, the commissioners on Thursday gave their OK to two more multi-family developments totaling more than 500 units.
Approved were a 304-unit complex in the Bristow community near Ephram White Park and a 254-unit development along Russellville Road near Amber Creek Lane.
These rezoning applications reflect both a growing need for housing in one of Kentucky's fastest-growing areas and a trend favoring apartments over single-family homes.
Although 2020 U.S. Census numbers show that Warren County's housing is 57.6% owner-occupied, the shift toward renting is evident in the recent approvals.
"The trend toward more apartments is a function of affordability, decreasing home sizes and a more transient population as we have more in-migration of people moving here for jobs and lower cost of living compared to other parts of the country," Ben Peterson, planning commission executive director, said in an email.
Those factors are driving a demand that isn't letting up, according to the developer of the Russellville Road apartment community approved Thursday.
"We're way under-built on apartments," said Mark Williams, registered agent for the LHMW II LLC that won approval on a 6-0 vote for rezoning 18.2 acres from agriculture to multi-family residential. "Given the growth in the county, it's just going to continue to grow, and we're going to continue having a need for more development."
A longtime local real estate developer, Williams said he has sold some apartment complexes that were at or near capacity.
"People who are partners with me on some other deals tell me that everybody is essentially full," Williams said.
Aiming to build more housing capacity, Williams presented the 254-unit development that includes a clubhouse and pool and calls for no buildings taller than two stories.
Williams' development passed without a dissenting vote and will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval despite some opposition from residents along Amber Creek Lane.
"There will be way too much traffic coming into our subdivision," said Roger Watwood, who lives on Amber Creek Lane and was objecting to the "stub street" expected to provide access from the new development onto his road. "It's creating another safety issue for our subdivision."
Another Amber Creek Lane resident, Joann Tabor, likewise objected to the expected traffic increase.
"I'm not here to stop progress," Tabor told the commissioners, "but I ask you to protect our property value and our homes."
Attorney Chris Davenport, after consulting with Williams, said the developer would agree to preserving the tree line near Tabor's property as a buffer from the apartments.
The Bristow-area development, put together by the Bristow Partners LLC headed by Michael Vitale, was scaled down from an original 448-unit proposal to 304 and passed in a 5-0 vote. Commissioner Mary Vitale excused herself from the hearing and the vote because of her family connection to the developer.
Located along Louisville Road near Bristow Elementary School and extending back to Ephram White Park, the 35.3-acre Bristow Partners development calls for 19 total buildings and includes a clubhouse and pool.
Included in the development plan are connections to both the park and the school.
Michael Vitale also committed to building a four-plank fence along the property line bordering the park, although Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer requested that a six-foot-tall chain link fence be erected instead.
"I don't know what we'd gain by putting up a six-foot fence because access (to the park) is available in other areas," Michael Vitale said. "The fence we're proposing is more expensive, and I think it will be more attractive."
The Bristow Partners development moves on to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also moving ahead is a proposal by Luke Williams of Cobblestone Capital LLC to change the mixed-zone 1.55-acre Economy Inn property at 802 U.S. 31-W Bypass to all highway business in order to use the property for office and retail space and for an indoor self-storage facility.
The development plan calling for a storage facility possibly as tall as 50 feet drew opposition from one nearby resident.
"There are no three- or four-story buildings along the bypass in either direction for a long distance," said James Norman, who lives on Magnolia Street near the proposed development. "This seems out of character."
The Cobblestone Capital application was approved 6-0 and will move to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.