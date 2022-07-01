It already had a new format for voting on most of the applications that come before it. The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County now has a slightly altered makeup.
Fully one-fourth of the planning commission’s 12 members will be newcomers after recent appointments to the body made by the city of Bowling Green and by the small cities of Plum Springs and Oakland.
Gayla Cissell, an Oakland-based attorney, was appointed to the planning commission last month, filling the Oakland spot that had been held by Mary Belle Ballance.
Cissell, among the leadership of the Warren County Citizens for Managed Growth group that opposed development of the Kentucky Transpark industrial park two decades ago, isn’t the newest member of the commission.
The Bowling Green City Commission appointed local hotelier Dharmi Shah to the planning commission, and the Plum Springs City Council appointed marketing professional Evan Brown.
Shah, manager of the Super 8 hotel on Cumberland Trace Road for the past 11 years, will fill the spot that had been held by India Unseld. Shah had served previously on the board of directors of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I was approached by the mayor (Todd Alcott) with this opportunity a few weeks ago,” Shah said Tuesday. “I thought it was a fantastic opportunity.”
A 1999 Warren East High School graduate, Shah said she welcomes the opportunity to play a role in planning the continuing growth of Bowling Green and Warren County.
“My family moved here when I was 4 years old,” Shah said. “The growth I’ve seen since then amazes me. I’m excited to play a small part in the changes that are happening.”
Her background in the hospitality industry will bring a “different perspective” to the planning commission, Shah said.
“You need a variety of voices in any town where there’s development,” Shah said.
Like Shah, Brown doesn’t have the background in real estate development or construction that many planning commission members bring.
Marketing manager for Don Franklin Auto Group in Glasgow, Brown has lived in Plum Springs since 2019 and saw that the small city was looking for someone to replace Sandy Clark on the planning commission.
“I reached out to (Plum Springs Mayor) Shed (Johnson) when I found out the city was looking for someone to fill the spot,” said Brown, a Monroe County native.
Brown said he has “a little experience” in commercial real estate and “a pretty good understanding” of the role of the planning commission.
“I’ll just try to do the best job I can and look out for the best interests of property owners,” Brown said. “I want to do what’s in the best interest of everyone.”
Brown and Cissell will have limited input into many of the items that are considered by the planning commission, which makes recommendations on zoning changes and decisions on other issues related to residential and commercial developments throughout the county.
Before last summer, all 12 planning commission members (four each from Warren County and the city of Bowling Green and one each from the four small cities) voted on all matters that came before the commission.
Under a new plan adopted in July 2021, all 12 continue to vote on broad policy matters such as changes to the county’s comprehensive plan and Future Land Use Map.
Voting on zoning changes and other applications related to specific properties are handled differently now.
For such applications in the Bowling Green city limits or in unincorporated Warren County, only the four Bowling Green and the four county representatives have a vote.
For applications in the city limits of one of the four small cities or within three-quarters of a mile of the city limits, the appointee of that small city votes along with the four county-appointed commission members.
Current members of the planning commission are Bowling Green representatives Greg Gay, Dean Warren, Mary Vitale and Shah; Warren County representatives Tim Graham, Amy Drane, Rick Starks and Christiaan Volkert; Woodburn representative Shannon Blackburn; Smiths Grove representative Debbie Richey; Brown and Cissell.
