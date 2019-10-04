Planning commission moving to new offices

Normally involved with evaluating builders' plans to develop residential and commercial projects, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has done some planning of its own and come up with a whole new address.
After abandoning plans to renovate its offices at 1141 State St., the planning commission is preparing to move down the street to larger, more modern offices at 922 State St.
Renovations at the new headquarters are underway, and commission Executive Director Ben Peterson expects to move in by the end of the year.
Peterson said the planning commission has been leasing its current offices from Warren Fiscal Court for more than 20 years. He was looking to renovate and modernize the building that dates back to at least the 1960s when the opportunity to move into the former home of Benchmark Family Services came up.
"We didn't necessarily go looking for another space," Peterson said Thursday as he toured the new offices. "But this ended up being a better deal and one we weren't expecting."
Peterson and members of the 12-person commission serving on a facilities committee did their homework before deciding on the move. Peterson said the new headquarters will give his 15-person staff 6,800 square feet of space – an increase of about 300 square feet – along with a more modern space that will include such amenities as wireless internet service and enhanced security features.
When bids for renovating the existing building came in over budget, the move became more attractive. Peterson said cost estimates for the 10-year lease period showed that the commission would save $98,000 over the decade by moving instead of renovating.
"We looked at both facilities from space allocation and financial perspectives, and it (the new location) is a great fit in both categories," said Tim Graham, a planning commissioner who served on the facilities committee. "It addresses our space needs and it keeps us downtown, which is important to us."
Peterson said the new offices will allow his staff to "better serve the public," although the transition could create some confusion. The address is 922 State St., but the entrance for the planning commission offices will be at the back of that address, facing Chestnut Street.
Peterson said the 25 parking spaces assigned to the planning commission and the improved office space will ultimately make it more convenient for the contractors and developers who have business with his staff.
In the meantime, the 1141 State St. building isn't left without a tenant. Warren County Public Works, the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board and Operation PRIDE will continue to have offices in that building.
But plans to renovate it have been put on hold.
At its Thursday meeting, Warren Fiscal Court voted to approve a request from Public Works Director Josh Moore to reject all bids for renovation of the 1141 State St. building.
"The planning commission is moving to another facility, and we don't have a good idea about what we're going to do in this building," Moore said. "Until we come up with a definitive plan, we'll stay in a holding pattern."
