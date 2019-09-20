Planning commission nixes Russellville Road development

A proposal to put businesses, apartments, warehouse space and possibly a trucking operation on 73 acres at 6309 Russellville Road was met with heavy opposition from residents of the neighboring Stone Crest subdivision and with near-unanimous rejection Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
After hearing concerns raised by the 11 Stone Crest residents who spoke and seeing the opposition embodied by the 70 or so residents who packed the Bowling Green City Commission chambers, the planning commission voted 7-1 to deny the application to rezone the property from agriculture and general business to highway business, multi-family residential and light industrial.
The application from developer Mirsad Alic and members of the Tim Wheeler family had been delayed for two weeks after a large contingent of Stone Crest residents showed up to oppose it Sept. 5.
They were back Thursday and were led in their opposition by Stone Crest resident Gerald Barr, who made strong arguments against the development.
Barr said a trucking company wasn’t appropriate for the property that is in close proximity to Stone Crest.
“We have a beautiful, quiet subdivision,” Barr said. “A lot of great things could go in there, but a trucking company? I don’t see how it fits.”
Other speakers argued against the development based on flooding concerns, noise and the potential loss of a historic cemetery and 170-year-old home on the property.
Garry Chaffin, a Stone Crest resident whose home borders the Wheeler property, said: “We’re not opposed to development or progress, but we are opposed to something that’s not compatible. A trucking company is not compatible.”
Chris Davenport, the attorney representing Alic and his partners, proposed changes in the development plan to address the residents’ concerns. Chief among them was a proposal that there be no trucking-related activities in the light industrial area adjacent to an existing single-family residence.
It wasn’t enough, as Commissioners Eric Madison, Dean Warren, Velma Runner, Albert Rich, India Unseld, Mary Vitale and Mary Belle Ballance all voted for a motion to deny the rezoning. Only Commissioner Tim Graham voted against the motion.
“Our community is pro-development, but we just didn’t feel that this was appropriate,” Barr said after the vote. “I’m happy the commissioners felt that way, too.”
Davenport wasn’t sure what direction Alic and his partners would take now.
“They could look at the application and maybe tweak it some more, or they could take it to the (Bowling Green) city commission,” he said. “It’s too early to make that call.”
The planning commission did give the go-ahead Thursday to a housing development in the Alvaton community.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve rezoning 20.75 acres adjacent to Drakes Ridge subdivision along Scottsville Road from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential.
Property owners Johnny and Beverly Young, Jerome and Judy Wilson, Bobby and Sharon Wilson, K.C. and Marilynn Givens and Stagecoach Springs Inc. submitted a plan that calls for developing the property into 49 single-family lots.
Davenport, representing the developers in this application as well, said the development would be modeled after Drakes Ridge, with homes of at least 2,600 square feet constructed of at least 75 percent brick or stone.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Commissioners also approved:
- an amendment to the general development plan for a 4.82-acre tract near Elrod Road and Cal Batsel Road that will allow applicants Johnston Boyd, Jared Nugent and John Brewer to develop 15 “twin homes” on the property.
- an amendment to the general development plan for 83.43 acres at 7017 Cemetery Road to reduce the building setback from 100 feet to 50 feet. The change is needed because a power pole on the property could not be moved and the reduced setback is needed to accommodate the 68 lots James Cook is planning to develop on the property. Cook said this will be a gated community with homes of at least 2,600 square feet.
- rezoning 0.35 acres at 1640 Curd Drive to high-density multi-family residential so Fritz Real Estate Holdings and Jerry Kieffer can develop eight multi-family dwelling units. The rezoning goes to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
- rezoning 1.114 acres at 1024, 1028 and 1032 Kenton St. and 1023, 1027, 1031 and 1033 Greenwood Alley from residential to general business so Chris Robertson and CSR BG Investments can develop two contractor garages and office space on the property.
