Planning Commission OKs apartment developments

Where are all the workers going to live?
That question, raised by industrial announcements expected to bring thousands of jobs to Warren County in the next few years, may have been partially answered at Thursday’s City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting.
The five planning commission members in attendance approved three rezoning applications for multi-family housing that are expected to lead to nearly 800 apartments being developed over the next few years.
Included are a 480-unit apartment development on a 31-acre Louisville Road lot that was once the 19th-century setting for the Dr. Charles H. Mitchell homestead, a 216-unit apartment complex along the Southwest Parkway near Russellville Road, and a 100-unit development at Fields Drive and Jefferson Court near Campbell Lane.
The Louisville Road development, in particular, is seen as meeting a need because of where it’s located.
At 5617 Louisville Road, the proposed apartment complex is a short drive from the Kentucky Transpark industrial park where the 2,000-employee Envision AESC plant and the 450-job Tyson Foods plant are being built.
“Personally, I’m happy to see developments like this in the northern part of the county,” said Chris Davenport, the attorney representing the SVJG Development LLC headed by builder John Groves. “It’s needed in that area, and it’s consistent with the FLUM (Future Land Use Map).”
Davenport didn’t need to do much persuading on the SVJG application, which was approved in a 5-0 vote for a rezoning from agriculture to multi-family residential.
The presence of the historic home facing Louisville Road wasn’t an issue because Groves said he plans to use it in his development.
“I didn’t want to come in and tear it down,” Groves said of the house that had been the residence of Stella Bledsoe until about three months ago. “We plan on making some offices there and maybe using it as a clubhouse.”
Groves said his experience with other apartment developments in the northern part of the county led him to believe this one could be successful.
“My other properties have been 100% full for the last six to eight months,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a big need for housing in that part of the county.
“It will take two or three years to get this built. By that time, some of those plants should be open.”
Another of Thursday’s approvals will also be close to an industrial park that might need complementary housing.
SMP Properties LLC and Westen Apartments LLC, along with builders Trapper and Clay Pendleton, were approved for rezoning to multi-family residential 10.5 acres located at the northwest portion of the Southwest Parkway roundabout that is near the South Central Industrial Park.
The Pendletons’ plan for a 216-unit apartment complex consists of buildings of no more than three stories that are uniform in design and color.
An architect’s drawing of the development showed nine buildings but little in the way of amenities until commission member Christiaan Volkert said: “That’s too many units with no amenities.”
Davenport, also representing the developers on this application, said they would agree to including a clubhouse and community pool.
The final apartment development approved Thursday was a bit smaller.
Mark Williams of M.A. Williams Properties won approval for rezoning 8.96 acres at the southeast corner of Fields Drive and Jefferson Court to multi-family residential in order to develop a maximum of 100 units.
Williams’ application was approved 5-0 despite one neighboring resident raising questions about drainage problems.
“I live in that area where it floods, so there is a concern there,” said Robert Cassady, who lives on Yuma Drive. “It’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed.”
For now, the biggest issue being addressed by the planning commission is that growing need for housing.
Thursday’s approvals continue what planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson says is going to be a record-breaking year for approval of housing units.
Peterson said nearly 3,500 total units, with most being single-family, had been approved during the first nine months of the year.
“By far, this is going to be the highest level of activity we’ve ever seen,” Peterson said.
The number of residential rezoning approvals is in line with what Peterson said is the projected need for housing, but he cautioned that there can be a long lag between planning commission approval and actual construction.
“We’re building about 1,200 to 1,500 housing units per year,” he said. “We now need about 3,000. The challenge is how to get the houses built faster.
“Right now it’s taking six to nine months longer than normal to complete a house. We need to figure out ways to get that construction going faster, because I don’t believe our local economy will slow down any.”
Thursday’s approvals must still go to local legislative bodies for final approval, with the Louisville Road development going to Warren Fiscal Court and the other two to the Bowling Green City Commission.