Once the site of a planned condominium development near the now-defunct The Trace golf course, a 45-acre tract along Sledge Road in Alvaton is now earmarked as a low-density single-family residential development.
In an online meeting Thursday, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County voted to approve amendments to the property’s development plan that will pave the way for development of six single-family homes.
The application – made by property owners Thessen Concrete Contracting and the Barbara White Revocable Trust and by developers Darrell and Danny Oliver – calls for developing lots ranging in size from 2.75 acres to 10.16 acres. The homes will be at least 1,300 square feet each.
The application said “with the closing of The Trace golf course, there is no longer a desire to construct multi-family, condominium-style residential dwelling units.”
The acreage near the Allen County line is surrounded primarily by farmland and does not have access to sewer lines, so the Olivers proposed developing large single-family lots instead.
The planning commission also approved rezoning 3.45 acres at 3970 and 4014 Browning Road from agriculture and residential estate to residential estate only in order for property owners Barry, Briggs and Margaret Stahl to subdivide a portion of the property from 4014 Browning Road and add it to the property at 3970 Browning Road.
The property at Browning Road and Galloway’s Mill Road will be used as a single-family residence, according to the application. The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said Thursday that the planning commission staff has completed a draft of changes to the county zoning ordinance, mostly focusing on short-term rentals like Airbnb businesses. He said the planning commission is ready to start the public input process on the proposed changes, which aim to restrict short-term rentals in residential areas.
The planning commission website (warrenpc.org) has a video about the changes and a written summary. Peterson said residents can submit comments through the website or call the planning commission office at 270-842-1953.
Peterson said a virtual public forum, using the Zoom online meeting service, is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 15. A planning commission public hearing on the changes is scheduled for July 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.