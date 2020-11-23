Two low-density housing developments are coming to rural Warren County.
In a meeting held via Zoom teleconference Thursday, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved a pair of rezoning applications that could lead to development of nine single-family homes with lots of breathing room.
Joseph Scott Rippy was approved for a rezoning from agriculture to rural density residential on a 5.029-acre lot he recently purchased at auction.
Rippy plans to develop the property along Boyce-Fairview Road near Boyce General Store into five single-family residential lots of about one acre each.
Rippy’s development plan calls for each home to have at least 1,500 square feet of living space and a two-car garage.
The rezoning was approved in a 12-0 vote by the planning commission and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
A second development, this one even less dense, calls for four single-family homes to be built on a 10.16-acre tract on Long Road near the Sutherland Farms and Blevins Farm subdivisions.
Applicants David, John and Sheryl Downing plan to develop the property with homes of at least 2,200 square feet. All four homes will sit on lots of at least two acres each.
The commissioners voted 12-0 to approve the rezoning from agriculture to rural residential. It will now go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
The planning commission also approved a rezoning for a new industry coming to the county. The commissioners voted 12-0 to rezone 79 acres at 192 Technology Way and at 458, 500, 572 and 630 Glasgow Road in the Kentucky Transpark from light industrial and heavy industrial to all heavy industrial.
Canada-based Nova Steel has announced plans to locate an automobile-parts manufacturing facility on a portion of the Transpark site.
The unanimous approval came despite the opposition of one local property owner.
Robert Page, who owns the property at 286 Glasgow Road, joined the teleconference to speak against the rezoning and eventual nearby manufacturing plant.
“This will kill any chance of selling the property,” Page said. “This will sandwich my house into a wide area of industrial use. My main concern is what it’s going to do to my residential property value.”
Nova Steel plans to locate an automobile-parts manufacturing facility in a Transpark speculative building.
The company is moving into a 108,000-square-foot building on 17 acres it purchased from the Bowling Green Area Economic Development Authority and plans to invest $20 million in getting the plant ready for a summer 2021 opening.
Nova is planning two expansions within the next three to five years that would grow the operation to 325,000 square feet, bringing the total investment to $70 million and total jobs to 110.
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.